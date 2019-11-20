Inside a Curvy $12.7 Million San Diego Mansion That Looks Straight Out of ‘The Jetsons’

Just a few short months after the Razor House’s $20 million sale in La Jolla, another glossy, architecturally distinct mansion has hit the market—this time, for $12.7 million. Its emergence, as well as its seller’s promise to build two similar homes nearby, further elevate the enclave’s already established reputation as a sought-after seaside destination for San Diego’s upper crust.

Many have taken to calling this listing “The Jetson House,” because of its futuristic, sinuous façade. The 9,200-square-foot home has curved, floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, a circular saltwater infinity pool and twisty, custom interiors by designer Christopher Guy. Originally conceived by architectural firm CDGI, these shapely touches serve to maximize the property’s spectacular ocean views. The architectural theme carries through to Guy’s design: The kitchen cabinets bubble out from the wall, sinks are round and most of the furnishings have some sort of softer, rounded edge.

The six-bed, six-bath residence includes a set of top-of-the-line amenities to complement its form, including a screening room, spa and wine cellar and tasting room. The master bedroom has its own set of perks, with a private balcony, en-suite bathroom and a two-story, walk-in closet. The other five bedrooms all have their own set of floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as patios that overlook the waves below.

Guests will be impressed by the entrance with its gleaming, copper-clad garage and front door. Once inside, a spacious, split-level family room and game room guarantee that guests won’t be bored.

“It’s perfect for entertaining,” listing agent Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman tells Robb Report. “It could be the coolest bachelor pad of all time, or it could accommodate a whole family.” In more future-forward terms, it’s oceanside opulence at its most versatile—whether you’re looking to house the whole Jetson family (plus Astro), or you consider yourself more of a solo, Mr. Spacely type.

Check out more images, below: