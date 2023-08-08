This Custom-Built Oceanfront Mansion on South Carolina’s Kiawah Island Exudes Southern Glamor

Nestled among the palmettos, the residential golf community of Kiawah Island is an exclusive enclave for those who enjoy golfing, boating, and relaxing in one of the country’s most beautiful seaside regions.

Just 21 miles from Charleston in the South Carolina Lowcountry, this private island offers beachside living and championship golf courses, plus luxury amenities and a variety of real estate. The gated community of Kiawah is set on 10,000 acres and offers custom-built homes and homesites near the ocean, forest, golf, marsh, or river.

The kitchen and dining table. Patrick O’ Brien/Kiawah Island Real Estate

Recently put on the market for $20.8 million, 101 Flyway Drive is located just off the picturesque Osprey Beach on 1.3 acres of land, the largest oceanfront parcel on Kiawah Island. The 8,400-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms.

Beyond the grand entryway, a long, gravel-lined driveway leads to the multi-tiered handmade brick entry that is surrounded by Charleston-style courtyards. The architect, G.M. Wallace, Jr. of Island Architects, and the builder, Solaris Inc., have been building homes on Kiawah Island for more than 20 years, and, from high-end finishes, premium materials, and state-of-the-art technology, this home takes the cake as one of the finest examples of their craftsmanship.

The second-floor living room.

The four-story home features double hand-dipped red cedar shake siding; a Vermont slate and copper roof; hand-forged ironwork; a pool deck paved in Italian stone; imported French oak hardwood flooring; intricately designed custom woodwork and cabinets; and white stone countertops.

In addition to a two-story foyer with a grand staircase and a wide entry hall with paneled and beaming ceilings, the main floor houses a club room, complete with built-in bookcases, as well as four guest bedrooms and access to the loggia and pool terrace.

Most of the living and entertaining spaces are found on the second floor to maximize ocean views. The open-plan great room is flooded with natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, and glass doors connect to a spacious balcony. There’s also a dining area that opens to a massive chef’s kitchen that’s outfitted with professional-grade appliances, a large center island with seating for six, a spacious butler’s pantry and catering kitchen, plus an additional walk-in pantry and two full-height wine refrigerators. This level also houses a wood-paneled library with a 75-inch TV and a powder room.

One of many covered terraces overlooking the backyard and ocean. Patrick O’ Brien/Kiawah Island Real Estate

There are two staircases that lead to the third floor, where the exceptional primary suite is located. The crown jewel of the home, with spectacular views of the ocean, the suite boasts a sitting room with a coffee bar, a private balcony, a spa-like bathroom, and an impressive electrically operated roof window for easy access to the rooftop deck. The four-car garage has been converted to a gym.

The backyard pool area resembles a five-star resort complete with a heated saltwater infinity pool and spa. Towering trees add privacy. Beyond the pool and an expanse of lawn, a long boardwalk leads to the beach.

High-tech creature comforts include Lutron lighting, a dehumidification system, a Savant Control System that fully automates several parts of the home, and an elevator that connects all floors. And though there aren’t many reasons to venture off the property, it’s just a two-minute drive from all of Kiawah Island Club’s many leisure and recreation options.

Click here for more photos of 101 Flyway Drive.