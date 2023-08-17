This All-Black Ski Chalet in Utah Is Fit for a Bond Villain. Now It Can Be Yours for $15 Million



Moody. Modern. Mysterious. This newly listed mountain getaway would make an ultimate anti-hero hideout.

Nestled into the steep slope of Utah’s Powder Mountain, you’d be forgiven for thinking this daring dwelling in Eden was some sort of villainous lair. Tucked away within the Summit Powder Mountain ski resort about an hour north of Salt Lake City, the futuristic home also appears as an irregularly faceted black diamond floating above the verdant (and sometimes snowy) landscape. Or, you might also think it looks like some sort of sci-fi spacecraft.

The aptly named Dark Chalet is the work of Los Angeles-based architect Tom Wiscombe, best known for designing the BMW World Museum in Munich. Completed in 2020, the project went on to earn the AIA Next Level LA Honor Award that same year.

A private residence in Utah dubbed The Dark Chalet is on the market for $15 million Summit Sothebys International Realty

Crafted largely from glossy and matte-black glass solar panels, the almost 5,900-square-foot geometric home is able to generate 300 percent of its energy needs. And, if you make it past the striking facade, you’ll find the interiors follow the same lead and are just as jaw-dropping. The floor plan is totally open and flowing, as in, there are very few interior walls.

Getting the basics out of the way, the ultra-contemporary spread offers up five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The real focal point, though, is the massive central fireplace, an essential feature of any Rocky Mountain chalet. Serving as an anchor to the entire building, the dramatic, asymmetrical fireplace is actually embedded into the glass-railed staircase, which connects all the levels.

The Dark Chalet was designed by architect Tom Wiscombe and built in 2020 Summit Sothebys International Realty

Despite its foreboding exterior and use of sturdy, eco-friendly materials, the pad actually feels super bright thanks to floor-to-ceiling ribbons of windows and, when the sun goes down, impressive light fixtures. In fact, the dining room ceiling has an LED installation that mimics the Orion constellation. Pretty cool, right?

Asking a heady $15 million, the residence would make for quite an impressive weekend getaway in any season. That is, if you’re willing to cross over to the dark side.

Brian Williams with Summit Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

