Inside a Pair of David Chipperfield-Designed Penthouses in London

When it comes to homes, two is definitely better than one.

In London, a pair of ultra-posh penthouses have hit the market, and they’re both designed by world-renowned British architect David Chipperfield. The stately apartments are side by side within a midcentury modern warehouse on Berry Street, which Chipperfield converted into a stylish residential building in 2000.

“They could be purchased separately by different buyers, while there is also significant scope for a purchaser to buy both penthouses and combine them into one extraordinary property, subject to the necessary consents,” says agent Nick Verdi, head of Savills Clerkenwell.

As for the cost, the more expensive four-bedroom duplex is listed for £4.5 million (about $5.7 million), while a neighboring three-bedroom unit is up for grabs for £2.3 million (roughly $2.9 million). Both have expansive roof terraces with epic city views.

A four-bedroom duplex penthouse is on the market for $5.7 million. Savills

Starting with the duplex, the glass-walled aerie spans 2,635 square feet and includes another 1,943 square feet of outdoor space. Fun fact: It’s the largest unit in the building and also the only one spread over two floors. The overall look is said to take cues from the iconic Farnsworth House in Illinois, architect Mies van der Rohe’s first residential design in the United States. “The striking glass duplex penthouse is a one-off masterpiece,” adds Verdi.

The upper floor includes a roof terrace, a cozy living room with a fireplace, a bright and airy dining room, and a custom chef’s kitchen. Here, you’ll also find a swanky primary suite with a newly refurbished ensuite bath, a walk-in closet, and a private balcony.

A windowed stairway leads down to the lower level, which features three additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, a utility room, and tons of storage space. The swanky digs also come with off-street parking for two vehicles.

A three-bedroom penthouse, also designed by Chipperfield, is also being offered up right next door Savills

The neighboring three-bedroom unit clocks in at 1,489 square feet. Similar to its counterpart, the home has ample outdoor space—1,294 square feet, to be exact. Some of the standout features include a custom-built kitchen with a breakfast bar, architectural skylights, and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout.

Atop it all is a large south-facing roof terrace that overlooks the London skyline, just one of the many spectacular vantage points offered with the purchase of both penthouses.

Click here to see all the photos of the David Chipperfield penthouses.