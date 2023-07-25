David Rockefeller’s Former N.Y.C. Townhouse Just Hit the Market for $57.5 Million

Homes in New York City aren’t known for their outdoor space. But a townhouse with a historic pedigree is bucking expectations.

The $57.5 million Manhattan manse was formerly owned by David Rockefeller—yes, of those Rockefellers—and it comes with a whopping 3,500 square feet of outdoor space, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. Of course, that’s just one major upside to the estate, which has eight bedrooms across five levels and 12,500 square feet indoors.

The primary bedroom Krisztina Crane/Evan Joseph Photography

The house was recently renovated by the current owners Doug and Lily Band. They enlisted the architect Steven Harris and the interior designer Miles Redd for the job of revamping the 100-year-old home, the listing agent Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group told the WSJ. Of note, the Bands had the land beneath the house excavated to add two feet to the ceiling height on the garden level. Both an elevator and a spiral staircase with a skylight connect that floor with the four others.

Within the manse, which Rockefeller and his wife owned for almost 70 years, you’ll find a large drawing room with original yellow wallpaper from when the couple resided there. French doors open to a terrace that overlooks the rear garden (there’s one in front of the house too), while a second living area spans the entire building’s 40-foot width. A formal dining room sports mirrored walls, and three kitchens ensure that breakfast, lunch, and dinner can all be made in their own dedicated space, if so desired.

One of the gardens Krisztina Crane/Evan Joseph Photography

As for amenities, there’s a sauna, a gym, a sports simulator, and a 17-foot-high sports court with a 220-inch movie screen, allowing athletes to feel—and train—right at home. Along with the two gardens, there’s also a sizable roof deck, for taking in the city from above.

The Bands (Doug is a longtime adviser to former President Bill Clinton) bought the property back in 2018 for a cool $20 million. Despite spending a good amount of dough on the renovations, the couple decided to list the property now as they’re moving out of the city, Modlin said. (A spokesperson for Band didn’t respond to The Wall Street Journal’s request for comment.)

Their desire for a change of scenery, though, means a new buyer will get to enjoy the fruits of their labor—a freshly spruced-up yet historic home.

