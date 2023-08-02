Inside a $2.2 Million Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Deck House in Hudson Valley

This Hudson Valley home has all the hallmarks of classic midcentury design but with a modern twist.

Fans of architectural greats like Frank Lloyd Wright might want to turn their attention to a new listing in Millbrook, New York. Located less than two hours from New York City, the four-bedroom, four-bath abode was originally built in 1970 by the Deck House company. The firm has created over 20,000 prefab-type dwellings that are scattered across the East Coast. Today, there are only a handful that remain in the Hudson Valley, but few have received as thoughtful (and stylish) a restoration as this one.

A Deck House home in Hudson Valley just listed for $2.2 million Gabriel Zimmer Studio/Annabel Taylor of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty

Asking a cool $2.2 million and known as “The Original Mid-Century Home,” the contemporary post-and-beam pad sports all the characteristics typical of this style of architecture. Think oversized panes of glass, wide overhangs, lots of mahogany, and vaulted cedar ceilings. While the current owners didn’t necessarily turn the original design on its head, they did make a few helpful upgrades, including installing new windows and skylights, replacing the roof, adding new decking, and swapping out the HVAC system.

The Millbrook, NY residence was built in the 1970s but has been restored in the years since Gabriel Zimmer Studio/Annabel Taylor of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty

Across the house’s 2,790 square feet, the kitchen underwent quite the refresh. The space, while previously outdated, now features a massive, 12-foot-long central island, along with sleek Miele appliances and crisp tilework that was handmade in Japan. Elsewhere, the spacious primary bedroom is flooded with plenty of natural light and comes with its own en suite bath. If you venture outside to the pool house, you’ll find it’s been converted into a super cute two-bedroom guest cottage that’s equal parts playful and chic with pops of color and vintage decor.

“Deck House is both architecturally significant and wonderfully livable,” notes the listing, which is held by Annabel Taylor of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty. “The comfortable design is what has made these homes perpetually sought after.”

