This Historic UK Palace Played M’s Office in a 1973 Bond Flick. It Just Listed for $93.4 Million.

Scenes for James Bond were filmed here. Members of Napoleon Bonaparte’s family have called Denham Place home. Even financier J.P. Morgan once rented the residence as an English retreat. And now, you have a chance to own a piece of UK history.

Dating back to 1688, the Grade I-listed country house is being offered up for a hefty £75 million ($93.4 million) by uber-wealthy business mogul Mike Jatania, Bloomberg first reported. The 43-acre estate in Buckinghamshire is just 30 minutes outside Central London and includes a 28,525-square-foot modernized manor. The compound also features a Grade II-listed coach house with pre-approved plans to convert it into a health spa complete with a gym, sauna, steam room, treatment areas, and outdoor swimming pool.

The drawing room has a ceiling fresco, custom chandeliers, silk wall panels, and a handwoven carpet inspired by one in Buckingham Palace. Mel Yates Photography

In the spread’s 300-plus-year history, it served as the royal residence for Joseph-Napoleon Bonaparte and Jerome-Napoleon Bonaparte from 1834-1844. Roughly a decade later, J.P. Morgan leased the stately pad until 1913. British diplomat Lord Robert Vansittart moved in not long after in 1930, following Bond co-producer Harry Saltzman. Saltzman was so taken by the dwelling, he used it as a filming location for the franchise. Most notably, the library acted as M’s office in Live and Let Die.

“With an illustrious provenance that includes royalty, a banking tycoon, and famous film producers, Denham Place is a veritable trophy asset,” says Gary Hersham, founding director of Beauchamp Estates, in a press release. “Over the last three years, we have seen a significant rise in UHNW families seeking large country estates close to Central London providing them with the perfect home where they can completely control their living environment.”

Inside the formal dining room is an Italian Calacatta marble fireplace Mel Yates Photography

The 12-bedroom manor underwent a massive eight-year renovation at the hands of award-winning designer Alexander Kravetz. It now sports underfloor heating throughout, air conditioning in the principal rooms, and smart technology. Inside, you’ll also find a whopping 14 bathrooms, family and catering kitchens, a private chapel, and an elevator. Thankfully, a ton of period elements still remain. Think soaring 16-foot ceilings, sash windows, and ornate plasterwork. Decorative details such as hand-painted frescoes, gold leaf, and custom crystal chandeliers add to the opulence while outside, the walled garden and grounds take inspiration from Versailles.

“Since Anglo-Saxon times, up to the current vendors, there have only been seven owners of Denham Place; with each family undertaking improvements and bestowing an enhanced legacy for the new owners,” adds James Crawford, partner and head of Super Prime Team, Country Department at Knight Frank. “Short of acquiring one of the Crown Estate Royal Palaces there is nothing of this grandeur or provenance so close to Central London.”

Click here to see all the photos of Denham Place.