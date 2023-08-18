This $13 Million Denver Condo Is a Sumptuous Chateau in the Sky

When Colorado-based cable TV mogul and online college pioneer Glenn Jones and his partner Dianne Eddolls went to customize a mansion-sized condo in Denver, they dressed the place up like an opulent chateau in the sky.

Newly listed for $11.9 million, making it the highest-priced residence listed in the city, the sprawling three-bedroom condo sits on the sixth floor of a seven-story building within the coveted North Creek complex in the upscale Cherry Creek shopping district. And, at almost 11,000 square feet with another couple thousand square feet of private outdoor space, it’s one of the largest residences currently available in Mile-High City.

Jones passed away in 2015, and the condo is now owned by Eddolls, who recently relocated to a senior living facility in Denver, according to Anthony Eddolls, who is handling the sale for the family.

The baronial family room is wrapped in embellished wood paneling. Mediamax Photography

Lavishly appointed and expertly crafted, there are Parquet de Versailles-style wood floors, articulated ceilings hung with glitzy chandeliers, and a total of ten fireplaces, including three in the primary suite. Custom woodwork abounds and enormous windows fill the home with light.

Beyond the foyer, the vast, 1,600-square-foot living room opens to a 1,300-square-foot loggia with sweeping views over the neighborhood. Nearby is a billiards room wrapped in wainscoting, a dining room swaddled in gold and silver brocade wallpaper below a shimmery platinum ceiling, and a walk-in wine cellar behind a custom wood and wrought iron door.

Up to date with all the bells and whistles and designer appliances a private chef could want, the eat-in kitchen is complemented by a circular breakfast room, a separate catering kitchen, and two walk-in pantries for food, linen, and tableware storage.

The bathroom in the primary suite glistens with crystal light fixtures. Mediamax Photography

With public and family living and entertaining spaces in the middle, one wing of the U-shaped spread houses two ample ensuite bedrooms and a laundry room, while the other contains a gym, an office, and the primary suite. Along with a fireside bedroom, the sumptuous suite is composed of a bathroom fit for Marie Antoinette, two dressing rooms, each as large as a luxury boutique, and, for convenience, a second laundry room.

In addition to the loggia, a second terrace is accessible from the gym, office and primary bedroom. The condo transfers with six deeded underground parking spaces as well as two private and secure storage units for holiday décor and off-season clothing.

Per listing agents Beth Larrance & Carla Bartell of Corcoran Perry & Co., “Not only does it sit in this exclusive zip code, but the unit itself is also in a landmark building that has the highest levels of security and concierge services.”

Click here for more photos of 100 N. Detroit Street.