This $4 Million Palm Springs Retreat Blends Desert Living With Stunning Mountain Vistas

Who says the desert and mountains are mutually exclusive? One newly listed Palm Springs abode shows that you can have the best of both worlds in a single residence.

Dubbed Desert Boulders as a nod to its locale, the sprawling modernist gem is sited in the famed SoCal desert town amid a range of nearby mountains. It was originally built in 1947 by renowned local architect Robson Chambers, who also helped design the Palm Springs Visitor Center and City Hall. Today, the enchanting property retains many of its midcentury attributes—think clean lines and concrete flooring throughout. However, it has been largely reimagined by its current owners, fashion designers Stefan Loy and Frank Ford of Loyandford, who have recently put the 4,000-square-foot house on the market for $3.95 million.

A Robson Chambers-designed home in Palm Springs just listed for nearly $4 million Craig Bernardi

Located in Araby Cove, this four-bedroom oasis undoubtedly draws from its magical landscape. It uses walls of expansive floor-to-ceiling windows to allow Palm Springs’ sun to pour in from every angle. Situated on a double lot spanning just over half an acre, it also offers 360-degree mountain views which we imagine are best enjoyed from the property’s large deck, or a newly installed 60-foot lap pool complete with a tanning shelf.

“There are so many stories within the walls of this incredible home, most notably the invaluable role it has played as a needed sanctuary and exceptional ideation space for [Mr. Loy] and [Mr. Ford],” listing agent Stewart Smith told Mansion Global in a statement. One cool, historic feature worth mentioning is an original wall in the kitchen that the listing says used to be part of a 1950s bomb shelter. Now that area of the house opens up to the grounds, which are dotted with large rocks, palm trees, cacti and include a firepit and outdoor shower.

It retains many of its mid-century modern characteristics including large panes of glass and concrete floors Craig Bernardi

In updating the home, Loy and Ford made several contemporary enhancements. You’ll notice the primary suite has its own sitting room, fireplace and infrared sauna. In case you’re feeling groggy, just outside the primary bedroom is a coffee bar and the second bedroom has been designed as a gym. There’s also “bonus room” that could function as a meditation space, artist studio, or really anything else you can dream up. Make of it what you will—this could be your new desert getaway, after all.

Click here to see all the photos of Desert Boulders.