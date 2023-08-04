A Media Power Couple Lists Their Newly Built Hamptons Home for $25 Million

Media power couple Chris Mitchell, a former Condé Nast executive, and Pilar Guzmán, the editorial director of Oprah Daily, recently listed their spectacular East Hampton home for $25 million.

The design-loving duo, who published the design book Patina Modern last year, are known for their impeccable interior design taste and renovation projects, so it comes as no surprise that this estate perfectly encapsulates their singular style. Located at 19 Cottage Avenue in the Georgica estate area of East Hampton Village, the home has 9,000 square feet of living space with seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms over three levels.

The eat-in kitchen. Richard Taverna for Sotheby’s International Realty

The couple purchased the property for $9.5 million in 2021 and had every intention of restoring the 150-year-old home until they realized exactly how much work it needed. So instead, they razed it and built another home that closely resembled the old structure but with a modern twist. While they recreated much of the layout, they made the home larger and added some distinguishing Hamptons-specific features, such as a sleeping porch common in 19th-century Hamptons homes.

The newly constructed home features exquisite craftsmanship, like custom solid mahogany windows and doors, quarter-sawn white oak and Belgian stone floors, 10-foot ceilings, and Waterworks and Lefroy Brooks plumbing fixtures. The cedar-shingle home is reminiscent of the Hamptons classic look, with its lived-in exterior and stark white wood-beamed ceilings, yet each room has a contemporary twist with clean lines, stunning oversized windows that let in natural light, and custom cabinetry and finishes.

A cozy seating area with a fireplace. Adrian Gaut for Sotheby’s International Realty

The home is minutes from the beach but also has a 50-foot heated pool, a carriage house with a kitchenette near the pool, many outdoor seating areas and terraces, and plenty of lawn space. It sits on an immaculately landscaped private acre with western sunset views. Inside, there are plenty of cozy nooks and sunrooms, plus five fireplaces. Elsewhere are a screening room, a dog washing station, a bar, and a fitness room with a sauna. There is also a two-car garage, Lutron lighting technology, an integrated Sonos speaker system, and an All-Tech Security system.

The living room. Richard Taverna for Sotheby’s International Realty

What’s more, the home is being sold completely turnkey for a buyer who seeks high-design finishes and furniture from experts and who also might not have the time to design the home themselves. According to the Wall Street Journal, the couple, who live in Brooklyn, are selling the home because they are working on a new renovation project—a nearby carriage house.

The property is listed by Beate Moore and Frank Newbold of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Click here to see more photos of 19 Cottage Avenue.