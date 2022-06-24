This $15 Million Florida Mansion Is a Disney Lover’s Dream With Extravagant Themed Décor

Who needs a theme park when you can your very own Disney mansion?

A house in the Carolwood neighborhood of Golden Oak at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort just went on the market for $15 million, and it’s a Disney lover’s dream. From the entryway, custom stained-glass windows with Disney motifs overlook the courtyard and pool. One of the marble fireplaces is an exact replica of the one in the apartment over Cinderella’s castle. And, perhaps most impressive of all, the home theater looks just like the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars.

Of course, this is still a functional family home. The 10,742-square-foot abode comprises seven bedrooms and nine and a half baths. When you enter the house, you step into a grand foyer with a striking staircase and a custom Swarovski-crystal chandelier. In the kitchen, you’ll find a granite-topped island and custom cabinets. And the first-floor primary suite has two gas fireplaces, a spa bath and a separate sitting area that looks out onto the pool.

On the property’s 0.79 acres of land, the resort-style pool comes with a hot tub, waterfall and slide to give you those water-park vibes. The large courtyard also has an outdoor summer kitchen and a sitting room that features a fiber-optic starlit ceiling. For car lovers, the motor court has four separate garages, three of which come with lifts, which can accommodate up to seven cars.

Located a stone’s throw from Summerhouse and the Four Seasons Resort, the manse is also perfectly positioned within the community. And given all of the amazing details, it’s basically like having your very own mini magic kingdom right next to the real thing.

Check out more images of the property below.