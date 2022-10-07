DJ Zedd Has Listed the Epic California Mansion That ‘Clarity’ Built for $20 Million

Zedd’s hit track “Clarity” didn’t just earn him a Grammy. Evidently, the song brought him an epic California estate, too.

The DJ and producer, born Anton Zaslavski, first purchased the glitzy Beverly Hills mansion in 2018 for $16 million and promptly showed it off via Architectural Digest. The manse, which is located in the prestigious neighborhood of Benedict Canyon, has been on the market a few times since at various prices but hasn’t managed to land a buyer. Quite surprising given the caliber of the property.

Set on 3.2 hillside acres at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the two-story abode is surrounded by lush greenery to ensure you have ample privacy. Spanning a total of 9,500 square feet, the home offers five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and prime views of the canyon. It also has a flowing, open-air design inspired by California living that should give you plenty of, well, clarity.

The living room inside the home with breathtaking vistas. Anthony Barcelo

A revolving wood door leads the way to a grand entry foyer with a light-filled atrium. From here, you’ll find a sunken living room with tall glass walls that open to breathtaking vistas of the city below. Wood and marble floors create contrast throughout the residence, while the numerous fireplaces cozy things up.

The “chef’s caliber” kitchen is outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances, a stylish island with Hibachi grills and a wood-paneled fridge with matching cabinets. It’s the perfect place to prepare fresh meals using produce from the nearby hillside gardens.

The indoor-outdoor kitchen featuring a peninsula with Hibachi grills. Anthony Barcelo

The home’s architectural staircase takes you to the second level. Here, the spacious primary bedroom is equipped with a fireplace, dual walk-in closets and a covered terrace with even more jaw-dropping views. The spa-like primary bathroom, meanwhile, sports dual sinks, a standalone tub and a marble-clad shower. Each of the plush guest bedrooms also opens out to the exterior to give a resort-like feel.

Other highlights include a theater room with a 4K laser projector and an indoor-outdoor gym with a dedicated bathroom. There is a multitude of amenities outdoors to keep you entertained, too, including an infinity pool, a hot tub and a BBQ pit, as well as numerous patios and fire pits.

All up, Zedd’s digs will set you back $20 million. David Kramer and Andrew Buss of Hilton & Hyland and the David Kramer Group.

