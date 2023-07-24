The Kennedy Family’s Former French Riviera Villa Just Hit the Market for $35 Million

The Kennedys sure knew how to spend their summers, and now you can pick up one of the famous family’s former vacation villas in the South of France.

Set on a sprawling 44 acres in the Côte d’Azur countryside, the presidential-approved pad is formally known as Domaine de Beaumont. Nestled right in between Valbonne and Mougins, the stately residence was built in 1920 by renowned French architect Jacques Couëlle. From 1938 to 1940, the nine-bedroom manse served as a holiday home for the Kennedy clan while patriarch Joseph Patrick Kennedy was appointed as the U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Now, it can be yours for a €31.5 million (or roughly $35 million).

The Kennedy family’s former French Riviera vacation home, Domaine de Beaumont, just listed for $35 million Savills

“This truly is a unique property, just 10km from the vibrant city of Cannes, you step into a period property surrounded by exceptional grounds and views, where peace, privacy, and space are king,” Savills French Riviera agent, Bruno Gruat, told The New York Post.

Measuring 12,486 square feet, the Provencal style estate (unsurprisingly) sports some super chic interiors. There’s a massive marble staircase, stunning woodwork, sparkling chandeliers, and period details galore throughout. The first floor holds a formal dining room, living room, breakfast lounge, and fully equipped kitchen. You’ll also find a screening room and temperature-controlled wine cellar on this level, plus an expansive suite decked out with a marble bath and a huge walk-in closet. Eight additional bedrooms are spread across the upstairs, along with two more kitchens.

The historic property dates back to 1920 and includes a swimming pool and tennis court Savills

It’s the grounds, however, that steal the show here. Aside from the historic villa, the digs come with a heated marble swimming pool, a tennis court, an olive grove, and picturesque flower gardens. If you’re interested in horses, there’s even a possibility to tack on stables and a quarry.

“This estate is a real gem for lovers of architecture, nature, and history,” notes the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of Domaine de Beaumont.