This Century-Old Summer Colony House in East Hampton Can Be Yours for $15 Million 

It doesn’t get more classic than a shingle-style home in the Hamptons.

Formerly known as the Blumer House, this original summer colony home in East Hampton just hit the market for $15 million. Built over a century ago, the circa 1915 coastal retreat has remained within the same family for nearly four decades.

Altogether, there are six bedrooms and five and a half baths throughout the 4,300-square-foot residence. There’s also a massive barn that doubles as a garage and a separate shed with an outdoor shower.

An original East Hampton summer colony home just listed for $15 million. Compass

Sitting on over half an acre of land, the two-story abode is nestled between the picturesque Main and Georgica Beaches. A private, deeded path leads straight to the shore. There is not currently a pool, but don’t worry, there’s plenty of room to add one.

The residence is decked out with cedar shake siding on the exterior, while on the inside, it is packed with gorgeous period details: original hardwood flooring, three cozy fireplaces, two staircases, and stately columns. A spacious great room, added in 1995, feels slightly more rustic than the rest of the house and showcases tons of wood paneling, stone flooring, cathedral ceilings, and lots of windows.

The stone-floored great room was added in 1995. Compass

Elsewhere, a widow’s walk acts as an extension of the home. Sometimes referred to as a viewing platform or a rooftop balcony, the best vistas of the Atlantic are accessible from here. The charm continues with a covered front porch and another screened porch off the back. Feel free to take a seat on either of the two and enjoy your morning coffee or get a whiff of the salty ocean air. Not bad for a serene summer getaway.

Ed Petrie and James Petrie with Compass hold the listing together.

Click here to see all the photos of 15 Drew Lane.