Double Dip? This $95 Million Dubai Mega-Mansion Comes With an Epic Two-Story Swimming Pool

Thinking about diving into Dubai’s real estate market? You could do worse than a super-sized villa in Emirates Hill.

The exclusive gated community, often referred to as the “Beverly Hills” of the UAE, just got a new listing that represents the pinnacle of luxury living. Priced at $95 million (AED 349 million), the mega-mansion offers a bonkers 40,000 square feet of space and a truly epic two-story swimming pool.

Designed by award-winning architecture firm XBD Interiors, the palatial pad features a decorative mashrabiya façade. This style of latticework, which is commonly seen in Arab culture, allows plenty of light and air to pass through the decidedly large living quarters.

A villa in Dubai’s Emirates Hill community just listed for $95 million Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty

Spanning four floors, the glassy estate comprises 10 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. The interior is decked out with glossy black-and-white marble floors and massive windows that stretch all the way up to the ceiling to provide panoramic views of the city and golf green. Of course, you can expect to find plenty of designer finishes, too. The kitchen sports top-of-the-line Poggenpohl appliances. There are also luxe furnishings throughout from the likes of Minotti, Roche Bobois, and Poliform.

“This Emirates Hills villa is truly one-of-a-kind, in the sense that every corner of it has been thoughtfully conceptualized and developed for the perfect family home that took several years in the making,” broker and executive partner at Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty, Leigh Borg, told Mansion Global in an email.

The home has its own movie theater, spa, gym, music room, and wine cellar Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty

Among the manse’s most notable perks are a private gym, a soundproof music room, and a wine cellar. Although, there are several other glitzy amenities, including a massage room, a sauna, a steam room, and a library. But the pièce de résistance is the outdoor pavilion. Accessible via a 38-foot glass bridge, the al fresco space is centered around a double-decker swimming pool. (It’s essentially an infinity pool floating over the top of another, ground-level pool.)

Because of Dubai’s green building regulations, sustainability was also top of mind during the construction. In fact, the residence runs entirely on solar power and has the potential to reduce energy costs by 60 percent compared to a traditional home. “The designer and the owners worked with specialist suppliers to utilize photovoltaics [or solar cells] within the external cladding systems, creating not only a dynamic and ever-changing aesthetic, but generating a lot of solar energy that can be offset,” Borg adds.

Stylish and sustainable? Sounds like a winner.

