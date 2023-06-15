This $204 Million Dubai Mansion Is Decorated With 700,000 Sheets of Gold Leaf

Dubai is brimming with lavish, high-priced abodes, and yet one palatial property has managed to outshine the rest.

The extravagant mansion in question just hit the market for $204 million (750 million dirhams), making it the most expensive home for sale in the impossibly ritzy city, as reported by Bloomberg. (It also ranks as one of the world’s priciest pads.)

Located in the exclusive neighborhood of Emirates Hills, the estate spans a total of 70,000 square feet and overlooks a golf course. It is one of the biggest parcels in the gated community, though there is an adjacent lot of about 6,000 square feet available for purchase if you need more space.

The lavish residence showcases about $27 million worth of Italian marble. Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty

Aptly nicknamed the Marble Palace by the listing agents at Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty, the main residence spans 60,000 square feet and is outfitted with an array of high-end materials. In fact, it showcases about $27 million worth of Italian marble and about 700,000 sheets of gold leaf. The interior is also decorated with about 400 artworks from the owner’s personal collection that can be incorporated into the deal. (You can choose to add the opulent furniture, too.)

The generous layout offers ample space for dining and entertaining, along with five large bedrooms and 19 bathrooms. The grandiose owner’s suite spans 4,000 square feet and is nearly double the size of the average U.S. home. There are also 12 staff rooms that can sleep up to 25. Other bonkers amenities include a 15-car garage, a 21,000-gallon aquarium, two bank vaults, a power substation, a panic room, and two pools.

The interior is decorated with 700,000 sheets of gold leaf. Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty

Marble Palace was completed in 2018 after nearly 12 years of meticulous construction work. Only one listing in the city is currently on par with it in terms of price—that is, a penthouse in the new Bugatti by Binghatti residences. The “sky mansion” is also asking $204 million, but it has yet to be built and likely won’t hit the market for another three years.

Marble Palace will be outshining all other Dubai properties for a while yet, then.

