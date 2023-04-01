This Stunning Coastal Manse in Ireland Has Its Own Private Island. Now It Can Be Yours for $10.6 Million.

Mansions come with all kinds of perks, but this palatial property in Ireland includes perhaps the best and biggest one of all—its own private island.

Listed for a cool €9.75 million ($10.6 million), the estate is perched high up on a rugged, 60-acre clifftop in Country Clare, offering dramatic sea views from Loop Head Lighthouse to Kerry Head to the Slieve Mish Mountains. According to The Irish Times, the seller of the ultra-modern residence is reportedly a wealthy American businessman who’s primarily based in Switzerland. The abode was completed just two years ago, built on a parcel of land that used to hold a cottage.

A mansion on the west coast of Ireland with a helipad and a private island just listed for $10.6 million. Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Today, the home spans a whopping 12,500 square feet with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Of course, the highlight here is having your own personal isle, formally known as Horse Island, that can be reached via a land bridge. However, there’s also a helicopter pad for you to land your chopper, plus a small beach. But that’s just the grounds.

Inside, the dwelling has huge walls of floor-to-ceiling windows and some truly eye-catching decor. Think elaborate vaulted ceilings that feature gold gilding, ornate chandeliers, stately marble fireplaces from Pietro Bossi, and a stone staircase with brass-coated balustrades. Oh, and there’s also a glass elevator. On the upper level, a study leads out to a huge roof terrace and grand reception room with unimpeded ocean vistas. On the lower floor, you’ll find another large patio, a private indoor swimming pool, and the pièce de résistance, a climate-controlled Champagne room.

The interiors have decorative ceiling cornices with gold gilding Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Elsewhere, the swanky primary suite sports a walk-in closet and en suite bath. The two other main accommodations each open up to their own terrace, while the guest bedroom is outfitted with a kitchenette. A sprawling central courtyard serves as the anchor with a serene lily pond, multiple rose beds, and a curve-fronted garden room. For a remote retreat, this dwelling has it all.

David Ashmore and James O’Flaherty of Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing together.

