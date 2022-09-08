This Sprawling $19.4 Million Italian Villa in Arizona Comes with Its Own Vineyard

Who needs Napa Valley? This home in Arizona’s emerging wine region comes with its very own private vineyard.

A striking Tuscan-inspired villa in Sedona has just hit the market and the real treat here for future homeowners is that it features nearly 60 Zinfandel vines in its backyard, reported the Wall Street Journal. Set on 57 sprawling acres, the property comprises a 3,700-square-foot main home, in addition to a guest house. To sweeten the deal, Eagle Mountain Ranch is surrounded by red rock vistas thanks to 1,700-feet of Oak Creek Canyon frontage and its proximity to Coconino National Forest.

The seller, Randy Lyman, bought the estate in 2015 for roughly $3.8 million. At the time, the residence sat on a humble four acres, so naturally, he decided to expand his compound and acquired the eight surrounding lots. “After buying the original home and living there a month, I realized the rest of the valley was going to be developed, so I bought as many lots as I could,” Lyman tells WSJ. Included in the extra acreage is a barn, a secondary guest house and two storage buildings.

In 2021, Lyman tapped the same architect and builder to renovate the three-bedroom, four-bath main home and put $1 million towards upgrades. One rehabbed space of note within the European-esque abode is the gourmet chef’s kitchen, which now offers new appliances, cabinetry, a bar and pantry. This should allow for plenty of storage should you choose to bottle up your own vino with grapes that have been handpicked on property. To that end, the grounds also have fruit orchards, a pond and a reflecting pool, in addition to a quarter-acre private vineyard.

According to listing agent Devin Johnston of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, Eagle Mountain Ranch is in a strong position to become the most expensive home sale ever recorded in the Sedona area. That is, of course, if the hefty $19.4 million asking price is met.

Click here to see all the photos of Eagle Mountain Ranch.