This English Estate, Listed at $2.8 Million, Is Surrounded by a World-Famous English Garden

The only thing more impressive than this historic English country estate are the glorious gardens that surround it.

East Lambrook Manor, a Grade II-listed home in Somerset, has recently come onto the market for £2.2 million (or about $2.8 million). The medieval property, about three hours by car southwest of London, was made famous by esteemed 20th-century British gardening writer Margery Fish, who planted what’s considered to be the only Grade I-listed cottage-style garden in all of England. The garden, along with a teahouse and gallery, is open to the public, with thousands of visitors each year, and has been featured in numerous magazines such as Country Life and TV programs, including BBC Gardeners’ World.

“East Lambrook Manor is a very special home with important Grade I-listed gardens renowned for being the premier example of the English cottage garden style,” says Ashley Rawlings of Savills in a press release. “The property presents a wonderful lifestyle opportunity for an incoming buyer in this beautiful part of Somerset.”

East Lambrook Manor, a UK estate that has the only planted cottage garden in England, is up for sale Savills

Sitting on just shy of three acres, the five-bedroom pad was most recently purchased in 2008 by Mike Werkmeister and his late wife Gail. The couple had seen the property published in the Sunday Times and ended up buying the place along with the gardens, a nursery, and a separate malthouse that was converted into a teahouse and art gallery.

“My late wife Gail, an antenatal teacher and president of the National Childbirth Trust at the time, saw the Malthouse Gallery as a fabulous teaching space, whereas I, a gardener from the age of about four, embraced the garden and nursery,” Mike explained. The Werkmeisters have maintained the grounds with the help of volunteers.

The manor house dates back to the 1300s and used to be owned by an influential gardener Margery Fish Savills

The manor house, largely made from hamstone and brick, is divided among two floors. The vibe is definitely giving cottage-core—think ceilings with exposed beams, tons of timber paneling, stone flooring, and cozy fireplaces. On the ground level, you’ll find three reception rooms in addition to a kitchen, a breakfast room, and an office. All of the bedrooms, including the primary suite, which sports a vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace, are on the upper floor.

“We grew to love the beautiful and welcoming old house, said to date from around 1380, and I shall be sorry to say goodbye to both,” added Mike.

