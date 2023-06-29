This $30 Million L.A. Mansion Comes With Breathtaking Ocean Views and a Giant Infinity Pool

Going green has taken on a luxe new meaning with this one particular Los Angeles property.

Nestled into a quiet Brentwood street, the newly constructed digs were designed with eco-conscious buyers in mind. Spanning a whopping 12,000 square feet, the imposing residence offers six bedrooms and over seven bathrooms yet has a relatively low carbon footprint. It’s also brimming with clever sustainable features.

The estate was conceived by Simon James and Brock Wylan of Wylan/James, a multi-disciplinary design development company in L.A. The duo opted for a contemporary design befitting of the upscale neighborhood and chose to incorporate an array of glitzy amenities. The pair own the pad, too, and have just listed it for a cool $30 million.

A look inside the contemporary manse at 1741 Correa Way. Cris Nolasco

Beyond the gated entrance, a long private driveway leads to the front door of the abode. Inside, sandblasted travertine and Roman clay walls play against natural oak accents and create a modern feel. James and Wylan sourced the paint used throughout the home from a local eco-friendly company that uses natural ingredients for a non-toxic finish.

The green ethos extends to the kitchen, where high-end Miele appliances are found alongside cabinetry that was made using 100 percent clean energy and recycled materials. The large Fleetwood sliding doors throughout the living quarters provide abundant natural light so you can use less artificial lighting and power.

Upstairs, the primary suite features a spa-like en suite with dual sinks and two spacious walk-in closets for all your favorite looks. Every bedroom on the second level includes a private balcony with breathtaking views of the ocean and beyond. Other highlights include a fully equipped fitness center, a wine cellar, an office, and an eight-seat home theater with a minibar.

The stone-walled wine cellar inside the residence. Cris Nolasco

Outside, two separate outdoor dining areas make alfresco entertaining a literal breeze. Nearby, the backyard sports an infinity pool with captivating ocean vistas and a firepit for you and your guests to cozy up to on chilly evenings. One final bonus: a three-car garage for your favorite rides.

Interested? Santiago Arana, Zac Mostame, and Griffin Riddle of the Agency are co-listing the home with Mark Kitching of Douglas Elliman and Derrick Smith of Coldwell Banker.

Click here for more images of the listing.