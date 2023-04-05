This $35.6 Million Bel-Air Mega-Mansion Has a Wine Cellar That Holds 1,000 Bottles

Bel-Air might be known for its lavish Mediterranean-style mansions. However, developer Adrian Rudomin had other plans for his ultra-modern Chantilly Road estate.

Born and raised in Mexico, Rudomin bought the plot of land back in 2018 along with his son, Diego. According to The Wall Street Journal, the two put “tens of millions of dollars” into building the abode, which is now on the market for a whopping $35.6 million. The 18,500-square-foot stunner, known as El Canto del Agua or “The Song of Water,” takes cues from Mayan, Aztec, and pre-Columbian architecture. The design is also informed by Adrian’s background as a cinematographer, a director, and his overall passion for visual arts.

A mansion in Bel-Air named El Canto del Agua just listed for $35.6 million Nils Timm

Hidden from the street by lush greenery, the house is clad in shiplap and glass so that it seamlessly blends into the California landscape. Internally, Adrian favored natural organic materials and bright, bold colors. In the chef’s kitchen, you’ll find an oversized island topped with live-edge redwood that was brought in from the tropical rainforests of Brazil. Plus, the space features Italian hand-made cabinetry. Elsewhere, the family room has its own bar made from purple heart wood. Nearby are a swanky, glass-enclosed 1,000-bottle wine cellar and a massive movie theater with a professional-grade projector and enough seats for 20 of your closest guests.

The primary suite has its own sitting room, patio, office, and double-sided fireplace. Nils Timm

Upstairs, the primary suite spans a generous 2,700 square feet, decked out with two oversized walk-in closets, a sitting room, a private office, a double-sided fireplace, and a patio. Even cooler: There’s a 150-inch screen that drops down from the ceiling. Naturally, the en suite bath is just as impressive with double rainwater showers, a deep soaking tub, and hand-fashioned hardware. There’s also an abundance of over-the-top amenities to go along with the hefty price tag. Think a rooftop sun deck and a fitness center that sports a Roman-style bath, jetted tub, and steam shower. The backyard feels like its own universe with a terraced infinity pool accented by waterfalls, a central fire pit, and a hot tub. So yeah, it’s safe to this this isn’t your average trophy home.

Marco Rufo and Farah Levi of the Agency hold the listing together with Sally Forster Jones of Compass.

