Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s Former L.A. Manse Hits the Market for $6 Million

Seeking a quiet place to live? Actress Emily Blunt and her husband, actor John Krasinski, once called this hilltop property home—and now, their former serene sanctuary can be yours for $6 million.

Built in 1965, the refurbished midcentury-modern manse in Los Angeles, just above the famed Mulholland Drive, offers secluded living at the end of a private cul-de-sac tucked behind hedges. The 3,657-square-foot, single-level home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, with an open-concept floor plan and motorized skylights with retractable blinds that give the residence a bright and airy feel.

You’ll find post-and-beam construction and glossy wide-plank hardwood floors, but modern design elements give this near-60-year-old home a contemporary feel. Here, you don’t have to sacrifice either aesthetics or nature—you can have both. The entire manse emphasizes indoor-outdoor living through glass walls in nearly every room, including the living room, which perfectly frames the backyard views. Many of those coveted midcentury-modern features remain, including a recessed living room with a sunken conversation pit, high ceilings, original stonework, and a stone gas fireplace.

Just off the living area is the bright chef’s kitchen, with state-of-the-art Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Miele appliances, plus custom cabinetry and an overhead skylight. There is also a formal dining room, perfect if you love to entertain, and a study, both flooded with natural light. The primary suite is a sanctuary in itself, with custom built-ins, common for midcentury-modern homes, a sitting area, and a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub and steam shower.

Outside, you can enjoy a saltwater pool, a covered loggia, a patio, and endless views of the nearby mountains, canyons, and downtown L.A. skyline. The lush grounds span over a third of an acre and include verdant greenery, such as topiaries along the front stoop, an internal courtyard, mature oak and olive trees, and lawn space. The entire house is also equipped with smart home technology, such as Lutron LED recessed lighting, a Doorbird video setup, and Hikvision closed circuit cameras.

“Inventory is still very limited in Upper Laurel Canyon in the Hollywood Hills,” says listing agent Ruben Perez at Compass. “Sophisticated buyers are competing over any property that is standing out in terms of location, size, layout, and views. Homes continue to transaction at record prices per square foot with a Case Study House that recently sold at $2,000 per square foot in the area.”

