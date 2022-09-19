This Charming $26 Million Wyoming Mansion Comes With Its Own Flower Shop for Green Thumbs

Imagine all the charm of the English countryside but in the Wild West of Wyoming.

Sitting on nearly five acres in the riverside neighborhood of Tucker Ranch is a stone-clad manse with immaculately manicured gardens and a private lake. The $26 million stunner, which is listed with Tom Evans of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty, stands out from the area’s typical log cabins and rugged lodges for all the right reasons. Indeed, it shares many of the same whimsical features as the twee cottages across the pond. Think Vermont slate roofing, iron-framed windows, lots of reclaimed wood and copper accents.

Designed by JLF & Associates, the 9,033-square-foot residence offers four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Set against the Tetons and the banks of Snake River, the light-filled abode offers postcard-like views from nearly every vantage. The quaint rooms have also been outfitted with wood-burning fireplaces to help you cultivate a cozy vibe.

The manse comes with its own private lake and pond. Aaron Kraft/Krafty Images for Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty

On the first floor, you’ll find a living room with vaulted ceilings and a dining room with reclaimed timber and antique wood floors. The primary suite, which sits in a dedicated wing on the main floor, comes complete with a private sitting area, a fireplace and a nifty two-floor walk-in closet that allows you to send clothes up and down via a dumbwaiter. Elsewhere on this level is an office and a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen. All the guest suites can be found on the second level, while a temperature-controlled wine cellar is located down below.

The Tucker Ranch home was designed to resemble an English cottage Aaron Kraft/Krafty Images for Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty

If you’ve got a green thumb, the landscaped grounds boast a myriad of beautiful blooms, from dahlias and zinnias to sweet peas and peonies. And if you want to make an arrangement with what you’ve gathered, there’s even an on-site flower shop. Of course, if you prefer to get in touch with nature without actually getting your hands dirty, the gazebo overlooking the property’s pond should do the trick. You could even make yourself a Pimm’s or a tea and live out the full English fantasy. Who needs the Cotswolds?

