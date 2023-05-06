This $12 Million English Farmhouse Comes With Koi Carp Once Owned by Freddie Mercury

When city living gets to be too much, countryside estates can refresh your outlook. And one new listing in Britain’s Buckinghamshire county might be just what the doctor ordered.

Dubbed Blueys Farmhouse, the estate sits on nearly 116 acres of land just three miles away from the local town of Marlow. It houses a seven-bedroom main residence and a two-bedroom cottage, the former spans a total of 6,159 square feet of living space. Four bathrooms are spread out across the two builds that are surrounded by formal gardens and rolling hills of grazing land, as well as luxe amenities such as a swimming pool and tennis court.

One thing you may not expect to find among all that greenery? Koi carp that once belonged to Queen front man Freddie Mercury, purchased by a previous owner of the compound, which you’ll spot swimming in a pond on the grounds.

An aerial view of Blueys Farmhouse and its lush countryside landscaping. Savills

The two-story farmhouse fronts a fine Grade II brick facade with traditional shingle roofing that makes for a subtle contrast from light to dark. A unique, crossover design is also visible in each window of the home. Its detached cottage, meanwhile, kicks the contrast up a notch with a black brick-and-timber facade. Inside the estate, vertical beams, paneled ceilings, and wood floors provide a cozy shell for your plush furnishings and decor. This includes the light-filled kitchen with a towering ceiling, modern appliances, and tall doors that open out to the verdant landscape.

Up to five reception rooms can be found in the farmhouse, alongside a recently built wing that includes a spiral cellar, a study, and bedrooms above. The sleeping quarters range from one primary bedroom suite to five additional bedrooms to a guest suite. All of the reception rooms on the ground floor have access via French doors to the York stone terrace outside and formal gardens. The cottage, alternatively, works as another living space for guests, with two bedrooms, a shower, a kitchen, and a sitting room for leisure.

Inside the kitchen which Savills co-listing Hugh Maconochie tells Robb Report is the best room in the house due to its “lovely French doors.” Savills

The formal gardens in the abode’s rear display a water feature that runs through its center, fed by two ornamental ponds. You’ll find the swimming pool nearby, easily accessible via the home’s game and drawing rooms. A brick path on the grounds leads you to the sunken hard tennis court with a viewing gallery, alongside steps that head toward a timber stable, which can function as a workshop, a tackroom, and a tractor shed with four stables. The ménage is further up the slope with separate access from the lane and has parking for equine vehicles. The countryside, meanwhile, can be used for grazing land—part of which is already lent out to a farmer for that very purpose—arable land, and mixed woodland.

A scenic view of the Farmhouse grounds from the poolside patio and lounge area. Savills

“Blueys Farmhouse is perfect for someone who would like to own a country estate in an area of outstanding natural beauty, which is well connected to London, with all of its world class amenities,” Savills co-listing agent Hugh Maconochie tells Robb Report via email. Marlow, he continues, “has gained a great reputation for those looking for culinary experiences,” which could be nice to explore once you’re settled in. Seven miles away from the property, you’ll reach Henley-on-Thames, which also offers an assortment of restaurants, boutiques, supermarkets, and boating experiences.

For more details on the $12 million (£9.5 million) estate, contact co-listing agents Maconochie and Richard Maby of Savills, who hold the listing.

