Home of the Week: Inside a Sprawling Equestrian Estate in the Horse Riding Capital of the World

Next week's auction of this thoroughbred ranch will have you chomping at the bit.

Wellington, Florida equestrian center Photo: Courtesy Concierge Auctions

It’s clear who the star residents of this Florida property are meant to be: There are stalls for 20 equine occupants, but just two bedrooms for the human ones.

Some of the jumping and dressage world’s luminaries live within trotting distance—think Jennifer Gates, daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates; Eve Jobs, daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs; and Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica. 

Located within the exclusive equestrian community of Wellington’s Grand Prix Village, a short drive from tony Palm Beach, 3905 Gem Twist Court hit the market earlier this year for $9.6 million.

But the owner has now decided to auction off the prestigious estate through Concierge Auctions, with a reserve of just $5.3 million. Online bidding runs from May 19 through 22.

“If the property sells for anywhere close to this reserve, it’ll represent a truly exceptional value,” says Travis Laas, listing broker with Engel & Völkers who’s working in cooperation with Concierge Auctions.

As every horse lover knows, Wellington is the winter equestrian capital of the world.

From January through April, an estimated 2,500 riders and 7,500 horses descend on this normally sleepy Florida enclave for the celebrated Winter Equestrian Festival, or WEF.

“The property is in a prime location for anyone wanting to train or compete in dressage, show jumping or polo. It combines the best of both equestrian luxury and proximity to Palm Beach and Miami and all they have to offer,” says Laas.

Wellington, Florida equestrian center

The elegant horse barn has 20 stalls.  Photo: Courtesy Concierge Auctions

The four-acre property’s highlight is without doubt its huge, covered 220-foot by 90-foot all-weather riding ring. It features an entire mirrored wall at one end to fine-tune a rider’s technique.

Close by is that 20-stall barn that comes with two air-conditioned tack rooms, a pair of cooled feed rooms and four wash stalls. Each stall has its own security camera, fly-spray system and fans.

Wellington, Florida equestrian center

The vast, covered riding ring for year-round training.  Photo: Courtesy Concierge Auctions

“The covered riding ring really is a major plus for this estate. It allows riders to train all year round—even in the Florida summer,” says Laas.

Also on the estate, built in 2014, is a 2,400-square-foot, two-story home with two bedrooms and four bathrooms, with a vast open-plan living area on the second floor.

Wellington, Florida equestrian center

The barn has everything a thoroughbred needs.  Photo: Courtesy Concierge Auctions

Laas describes the home more as “an owner’s lounge” where a family can relax when not riding. There’s a newly-installed kitchen with industrial-grade Thermador gas range, hardwood floors throughout, and large windows that open out on to an expansive terrace with views of the riding arena.

Take the elevator down to the lower level and there’s a large office with kitchen, an additional riders’ kitchen and bathroom, tack room, laundry and a stable manager’s office. A separate building houses a two-bed, two-bath caretaker’s or grooms’ quarters.

Wellington, Florida equestrian center

The open plan home.  Photo: Courtesy Concierge Auctions

“While the house could easily be converted into more much more luxurious accommodations,” Laas says,  “an owner of a property like this would typically own a main residence in the Palm Beach area.”

Wellington, Florida equestrian center

The kitchen.  Photo: Courtesy Concierge Auctions

That said, Bill Gates owns a sprawling $35 million, 18-acre property in nearby Mallet Hill Court, recently buying up five adjoining properties to increase his privacy.

In 2016, Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Steve Jobs, reportedly paid $15 million for a 3.5-acre ranch on neighboring Quarter Horse Trail.

Wellington, Florida equestrian center

The billiards room.  Photo: Courtesy Concierge Auctions

Then in 2018, singer and long-time Palm Beach resident Billy Joel paid $3.6 million for a Wellington horse ranch so his wife Alexis could be closer to the competitive equestrian action.

Other horse-loving A-listers with homes in the area include billionaire Michael Bloomberg and former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt. Hannah Selleck, daughter of Magnum P.I. star Tom Selleck, regularly rents a Wellington home to compete.

Wellington, Florida equestrian center

The terrace.  Photo: Courtesy Concierge Auctions

“Anyone buying this property will certainly have the luxury of having plenty of time to get ready for the 2021 season,” adds Travis Laas.

Wellington, Florida equestrian center

The home has its own tack room.  Photo: Courtesy Concierge Auctions

Wellington, Florida equestrian center

The stalls have a view of the training ring.  Photo: Courtesy Concierge Auctions

Wellington, Florida equestrian center

An aerial view of the property.  Photo: Courtesy Concierge Auctions

