Someone Built a Community of Tiny Luxury Homes in Tampa. Here’s a Look Inside the Priciest Unit.

It may be short on square footage, but this tiny home in Florida certainly isn’t lacking style.

In Tampa, a new tiny-house community is encouraging residents to downsize, and since sales launched four months ago, the minimalist neighborhood is almost entirely sold out, Business Insider reported on Friday. Created by Wisconsin-based RV builder Escape Homes, the Oaks is an offshoot of Escape Tampa Bay Village and will have 33 units ranging from $95,000 to $249,550 once complete. The crown jewel is the uber-modern N1 model—a single-floor portable residence measuring just shy of 500 square feet and the neighborhood’s only remaining mobile dwelling for sale.

At Escape Tampa Bay The Oaks, the last remaining tiny home for sale is the ultra-luxe N1 model. Escape/Alyssa Lee

“We love architecture and we love trying new things,” says Escape Homes founder Dan Dobrowolski in a press release. “Nine months ago, we decided to create our own version of a mid-century modern building and the N1 is the result.” Positioned at the center of the Oaks, the Richard Neutra–inspired abode sports a super sleek metal exterior and a 30-foot wall of glass that overlooks the private outdoor deck. Inside, there are a few more odes to the architect including clean lines, lots of hard maple, and built-in furnishings. Of course, the all-electric house also comprises a couple of techy features, such as voice-activated LED lighting and NEST temperature control.

N1 has a private outdoor deck and a 30-foot wall of windows Escape/Alyssa Lee

At one end, you’ll find an open-concept living room outfitted with a built-in TV. Plus, there’s also a guest half-bath and a kitchen equipped with full-size appliances, stone countertops, and a pantry. Down the hall, a frosted glass door closes the bedroom from the rest of the house. Rest assured, the space feels bigger than it actually is with enough room to accommodate a king-size bed, a spacious closet, and an en suite bath with a large tile shower. “The N1 tiny home is designed for those who appreciate the beauty and simplicity of midcentury architecture and the lifestyle that comes with it,” notes Dobrowolski.

In addition to the N1 base cost, owners will have to put up an extra $725 per month to rent the lot. However, this fee includes water, garbage, recycling, parking, and landscaping. The village itself also offers a community swimming pool and its own version of New York’s Central Park. “Customer response to Escape Tampa Bay the Oaks has exceeded our expectations,” he adds.

