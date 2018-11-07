Escape Upstate to These Peaceful New York Retreats

Every New Yorker knows that the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple is part of its charm—but every once in a blue moon, a more restful experience is just what the doctor ordered. With fall in full swing, it’s time to escape upstate for a weekend to glimpse bright autumn colors and savor a slower pace of life. The following properties allow New Yorkers to lose themselves in a serene setting—and recharge their batteries in the process.

600 Wheeler Hill Road (Wappingers Fall, New York)

Set on the eastern shore of the Hudson River, the Wheeler Hill Historic District in Wappinger dates back to the 17th century. Positioned on a verdant hilltop, this white colonial-style house was modeled after classic river homes from years past. Inside, however, the two-story, five-bedroom house is decidedly modern: an elaborate security system and reinforced safe room promise privacy, while a wine cellar and movie theatre provide modern comforts. We’d recommend taking a dip in the Olympic-sized swimming pool or admiring the fall colors as you take a walk through the nearly 15-acre lot. It’s on the market for $6.5 million.

460 Kinney Road (Kinderhook, New York)

Overlooking the Catskill Mountains, this 90-acre property is the perfect country retreat. Anchored by a five-bedroom French Normandy mansion, the property is located just 2.5 hours from New York City—making it the ideal weekend getaway. Limestone fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stone accents give the main house a timeless feel, while an entertainment level with an exercise room, workshop, and 4,300-bottle wine cellar speak to its modern side. Outside, Linden trees sprinkle the manicured green lawn. An outdoor building can be set up as a shooting range or six-stall horse stable. The property has been listed for just under $10 million.

55 Holly Branch Road (Bedford, New York)

Stepping onto this 40-acre property (listed for just under $10.5 million) feels like stepping back in time in the best of ways. The 1930s white-washed brick manor house holds seven bedrooms, seven full baths, and a staff apartment (there’s also a three-bedroom guest house on the grounds). Outfitted with a 10-stall horse stable and fenced-in grass meadows, the residence is sure to appeal to equestrians. A backyard swimming pool and tennis offer additional ways to unwind before heading back to the city.