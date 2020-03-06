Exclusive: Rosewood Mayakoba is Introducing Just One Beachfront Residence—And It Can Be Yours For $9.85 Million

There’s a lot to love at Rosewood Mayakoba. Part of the private, gated 620-acre Mayakoba resort and residential community set along Mexico’s Caribbean-fronted Riviera Maya coast, the Rosewood resort is the highest-end option in the development, offering easy access to gourmet cuisine, golf and beach clubs, and an award-winning spa. Add to that on-point, butler-driven service, and it’s easy to see why many fans of the resort have opted to make their stays permanent by purchasing one of the Rosewood-branded residences. But while being an owner comes with a host of amenities, there’s one perk that none of the lagoon-side residences have been able to provide: beachfront access. That, however, is about to change, as the resort is releasing just one oceanfront plot and home this year—and Robb Report has the exclusive first look at the stunning plans for this top-end offering.

Priced at $9.85 million, Beachfront Villa Five will feature 16,264-square-feet of indoor and outdoor living space, including six bedrooms (with dual master suites), seven full baths (and one half-bath), a verdant, open-air central courtyard, a media room, and a convertible office suite. As the only available-for-purchase oceanfront site (the few other water-view plots are being reserved for the development’s owners), the residence will make the most of its prime location with 131-feet of dedicated beachfront, a 92-foot infinity-edged pool, and an oceanside lounging/dining area with a private fire pit.

Envisioned by renowned architect Javier Sordo Madaleno of Mexico City-based firm Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos (SMA), the villa’s clean, modern design will differ slightly from that of the existing lagoon residences, but will still take its cues from the surrounding nature, with lush landscaping, cascading water features, and the use of materials like natural stone, wood and marble and intricate tiles.

Floor-to-ceiling windows will frame the spectacular views, the kitchen will be chef-grade, and the two master suites will feature walk-in closets and spa baths. The villa also comes with a full furniture and amenities package curated by Rosewood, and in addition to enjoying resort services (such as a dedicated concierge), owners will also receive VIP benefits at both this resort and Rosewood properties around the world. For more information and details on purchasing, visit the Mayakoba site or contact residences@mayakoba.com.