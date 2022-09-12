Fasano Just Launched Ultra-Luxe Condos at Its Uruguayan Wellness Resort

Brazilian hospitality brand Fasano, beloved by international celebrities and the ultra-wealthy, has several hotels in South America and one in New York. Now, they’ve created a more permanent option for guests at Fasano Las Piedras in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

The exclusive wellness resort opened in 2010 and offers everything, including a championship golf course designed by Arnold Palmer, a private airport, an equestrian center and polo club, designed by polo star Nacho Figueras, and so much more. To expand on the comprehensive amenities, Fasano is developing private residences in the form of turnkey villas and equestrian estates, envisioned by Figueras. Sales have officially launched for these residences, which range on average from $1 million to $4.5 million to build, including the cost of land. Uruguay is home to impressive real estate, but this is up there with some of the priciest homes.

The brand enlisted Uruguayan architect Carolina Proto of Estudio Obra Prima to create four design concepts ranging from one to nine bedrooms, building upon architect Isay Weinfeld’s vision for Fasano. Weinfeld has designed all of the Fasano hotels. These homes can be constructed on three- to 15-acre parcels of land, and there will be many categories to choose from: The Villas, The Country Residences, The Farm House and The Polo House. After purchase, the homes can be delivered in 12 to 18 months. There will be 120 parcels over 1,186 acres of land.

The Villas will landscaped terraces, private pools and panoramic views of the Uruguayan countryside. The 6,500-square-foot Country Residences will be larger than The Villas and have five bedrooms, a staff room, office and pool. Near the polo field and golf course, The Polo House, which Figueras was consulted on during the design process, is available in two configurations of 4,700 square feet or 6,500 square feet and has a gorgeous wraparound terrace. Of all the residences, The Farm House concept is the largest and most expensive, spanning 17,000 square feet and inspired by traditional Uruguayan country estates. Here there are seven bedrooms, a staff room, swimming pool and more. Buyers can choose any of these categories.

“Fasano Las Piedras is a spectacular hotel, woven into the wondrous landscape that exists only in places like Punta del Este, where the untamed land meets the sea,” Carolina Proto tells Robb Report. “Rooted in nature, yet brilliantly manmade, Isay Weinfeld’s vision for the hotels’ bungalows creates an experience that is both calming and inspiring. Capturing this emotion was central to our mission of creating homes that naturally blend with the landscape. The villas are grounded in their sense of place at Las Piedras.”

Each will be custom built and turnkey for a seamless residential experience, as well as highlight the natural beauty and outdoor lifestyle facet of the hotel. Though the homes offer great privacy, they are close enough to the hotel for easy access to all the hotel amenities. There’s something for everyone, including a beach club, river club, country club, renowned spa, state-of-the-art fitness center and even a soccer field and skeet shooting.

“The new residential concept at Fasano Las Piedras transcends hotel living, combining the privacy of your own estate on multiple acres with the curated experiences and absolute luxuries that are Fasano’s hallmark,” says Erin Boisson Aries of Douglas Elliman-Knight Frank, who is representing Fasano. “These homes appeal to diverse international audiences, from the businessperson with Latin American ties to those seeking a luxury lifestyle in a tax-efficient jurisdiction, made all the more appealing with the rise of remote work.”

Uruguay also has an easy path to residency, meaning there is a significant tax benefit for Americans. The country is one of the most democratic, peaceful and socially progressive countries in South America, known for its liberal-minded policies, tolerance and personal rights. It also has a very rich cultural and gastronomic scene, especially in Punta del Este. The city, with its dramatic coastline and rolling hills, is the perfect foundation to explore the rest of the country.

Brazilian developer JHSF, who developed Fasano’s other properties, is working exclusively with Douglas Elliman Realty on the sales. The brand is planning its expansion into key markets in both the U.S. and Europe.

Check out more photos of the property below: