This Former Ferry Station on the River Thames Was Turned Into a $2.8 Million Waterfront Retreat

A home on the River Thames that was originally built as a ferry station is up for grabs, and it’s got a pretty compelling literary history, too. Dubbed the Ferry House, the four-bedroom residence is positioned smack dab in the middle of Sunbury-on-Thames, about 15 miles outside of central London, right on the banks of one of the world’s most well-known waterways.

When the brick structure was still of service to the Sunbury ferry in the 19th century, the local landmark was mentioned in chapter 21 of Charles Dickens’s second novel, Oliver Twist, published in 1838. The author wrote: “As they passed Sunbury Church, the clock struck seven. There was a light in the ferry-house window opposite: which streamed across the road and threw into more sombre shadow a dark yew-tree with graves beneath it.”

A converted ferry station outside of London just listed for $2.8 million. DEXTERS

Nearly 200 years since Dickens immortalized the old ferry building, it has been converted into a jaw-dropping waterfront retreat, which recently hit the market for £2.2 million (or roughly $2.8 million). Measuring about 3,700 square feet, the alluring property sports its own private mooring and a converted boathouse.

On the home’s upper level, skylights along the ridge of the lofty vaulted ceiling flood the great room with natural light. Two steps down from the dining area, the spacious lounge opens to a terrace with sweeping river views. The primary suite also has its own wraparound balcony, plus an ensuite bath and walk-in closet. On the ground floor, you’ll find the two ensuite bedrooms, plus a study that could double as a fifth bedroom, as well as the garage. The boathouse is accessible from this level and leads directly to the dock.

The former ferry house in Sunbury sits on the banks of the River Thames. DEXTERS

“With its rich heritage, commanding riverside vistas, and a private mooring, the Ferry House stands as a true masterpiece,” says Nick Wozniak, Director of Dexters’ Sunbury Office, in a press release. For numerous years, this exceptionally distinctive property has held its place as a prominent landmark in the village. Today, it has undergone meticulous renovations, transforming into a waterside retreat that presents a truly rare living opportunity.”

Dexters Sunbury has the listing.

