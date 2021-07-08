‘The Joker’ Director Todd Philipps Lists His Beverly Hills Estate for a Very Serious $34.5 Million

One of Hollywood’s most bankable filmmakers, Todd Phillips, has hoisted his lavish A-Lister estate in the coveted Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills, Calif., on the market with a blockbuster price of $34.5 million. It doesn’t take a mathematics genius to tabulate that the asking price is exactly twice the $17.25 million that was paid to Paradigm Talent Agency chairman Sam Gores for the property in May of 2012, right in between the money-minting releases of the Phillips-written and -helmed second and third installments of “The Hangover” franchise that’s hauled in more than $1.4 billion in worldwide box office receipts.

Since he made “The Hangover” films, Phillips has written and directed the modestly successful film “War Dogs,” produced the smash hit “A Star Is Born,” which has hoovered up almost $450 million in worldwide gross against a production budget of $36 million, and, even more impressively, directed and produced the mega-hit “The Joker,” which has hauled in almost $1.1 billion since its 2019 release. Phillips’ handful of upcoming projects include producing the Ron Howard directed thriller “The Fixer” and the Bradley Cooper written love story “Maestro,” as well as writing and producing a much-awaited sequel to “The Joker.”

The slightly more than three-quarter-acre multi-structure compound comprises two separate parcels anchored by a sprawling Spanish Colonial mansion designed by acclaimed architect Wallace Neff and completed in 1928. With many original details carefully preserved and restored, the estate is comprehensively kitted out with all the modern-day conveniences and new-fangled luxuries to be expected in a property of this expense and magnitude, including up-to-date smart home technologies and a fearsome security system.

The property is jointly listed with Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty and Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates.

Tucked behind secured gates and a fastidiously clipped hederow amid lush gardens, the grandly proportioned and comfortably appointed main residence is primed and ready for both formal and relaxed entertaining.

The circular foyer is dominated by a floating staircase that makes a sinuous swoop up to the second floor; the huge formal living room showcases a hand-stenciled exposed wood ceiling, plus a baronial fireplace nearly tall enough to stand in; a wood-paneled library works well for intimate conversations and quiet contemplations; and the surprisingly casual dining room sports a custom parquet wood floor and a bespoke leaded glass window.

Less buttoned up but no less luxurious family spaces include a gourmet eat-in kitchen and a family room decked out as a children’s playroom with groin-vaulted ceiling and a couple of gigantic arched windows that connect to the backyard.

There’s a second family room on the second floor along with a couple of family bedrooms with private baths and a serene primary suite complete with spacious covered terrace and vintage-style bath.

One of the compound’s three outbuildings houses a skylight-topped fitness room and a solarium alongside raised bed gardens for growing herbs and vegetables.

A two-story pool-side structure houses the garage and a second-floor home office/guest suite with fireplace, while another two-story building has two more guest suites above a high-tech ground-floor screening room reminiscent of an opulent Golden Age movie house with seats upholstered in sumptuous blood-red velvet.

The landscaped grounds include boxwood lined paths and vast lawns dotted with mature specimen trees, formal gardens with a large reflecting pool, and a trellis-shaded poolside lounge with cushioned built-in seating on other side of an outdoor fireplace.

Tax records indicate Phillips and his family also maintain a three-bedroom pied-a-terre condo in a fashionably rehabbed pre-war building in the heart of New York City’s Greenwich Village that was scooped up over the summer of 2012 for a tad bit under $4.4 million.

