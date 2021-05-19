This $26.5 Million 16th-Century Mallorcan Mansion Sits on 156 Acres of Gardens and Olive Groves

A seductive slice of Spanish seclusion is going up for auction next month: a Mallorcan mansion with 156 acres of private gardens and olive groves at the base of the UNESCO-listed Serra de Tramuntana mountain range.

Known as Finca Son Serralta, the vast estate is listed for $26.5 million with Concierge Auctions and opens for online bidding on June 9. The grand manor house, in classic stone with a tiled roof, dates back to the 16th century and extends across more than 28,400 square feet of perfectly polished marble floors.

The interior, with seven en suite bedrooms, has been fully restored in a traditional style, with elegant stone fireplaces, ceilings ornamented with molded plasterwork and wooden beams, plus a grand central staircase with iron balustrade. Concessions to modernity include 14 bathrooms, an elevator and a seven-car garage. From outside, a double-arched stone gateway leads into a paved, ivy-clad inner courtyard known as a clastra, then inside into reception rooms beyond measure, perfect for parties, as well as a consecrated private chapel with stained glass.

Outside are several terraces for dining and entertaining, from the ground floor pergola to a south-facing, second-floor colonnaded loggia to a private roof deck. All enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding Serra de Tramuntana, the mountains that form the northwest coastline of Mallorca and are a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. The residence, which sits in its own private hunting reserve, overlooks palm trees, a lemon-tree orchard, neatly planted olive groves, a pool, a tennis court and a three-bedroom guest house.

While most Americans cannot visit Mallorca just yet, restrictions are likely to lift this summer, initially within the EU for those who are vaccinated or test negative for Covid-19, with a planned subsequent extension to global travelers. “Mallorca’s real-estate market has been quite robust, despite the pandemic,” said Paulina Kimbel, VP of business development at Concierge Auctions. “In light of the easing travel restrictions and certainly due to the lifestyle Mallorca offers—from Michelin–starred restaurants to yacht and golf clubs—we expect the sprawling estate of Son Serralta to appeal to a wide audience of clients who value discerning luxury.”

Finca Son Serralta lies just outside the historic village of Puigpunyent, a 15-minute drive from Palma, Mallorca’s capital, and 25 minutes from the airport (the neighboring party island of Ibiza is a 45-minute flight away). The area is one of the oldest settled parts of Mallorca, characterized by Bronze Age megaliths known as talayots, one of which can be found on the Son Serralta estate.

Check out more photos of Finca con Serralta below: