Home of the Week: This Feng Shui Spanish Estate Will Help You Find Your Inner Siesta

A spectacular, away-from-it-all estate in southern Spain, tucked away in the breathtaking Andalucía mountains high above the sun-drenched Costa del Sol, is going under the auctioneer’s hammer next month, at no reserve.

Finca La Paz—originally listed for $6.1 million—is a rambling seven-bedroom, 10,760-square-foot traditional two-story cortijo, or farmhouse, set on 76 acres. It’s just a 10-minute drive from the hip hilltop artist colony of Gaucín, and an hour from the beaches of Marbella on the Med.

“This property is ideal for nature lovers seeking peace and inspiration in a stunning Andalucían landscape,” says Carlos Hilario Garcia, broker with Absolute Prestige, who holds the original, pre-auction listing.

To confirm just how inspirational a property it is, the owners called in acclaimed feng shui grand master Jes T.Y. Lim to evaluate the home’s tranquility and unity with the elements. It received a top 8 out of 8 score for Harmony, and 8 out of 8 for Design.

Feng shui means “water and wind” and is a traditional Chinese concept that aims to ensure people live in harmony with their surroundings. If you’re worried about messing up Finca La Paz’s feng shui after the sale, don’t worry, every stick of furniture is included.

Not that there’s any doubt about the peace and harmony you get from the house. Sit back on the home’s stunning, west-facing tiled-floored terrace, gaze out at the view of Gibraltar and Morocco’s Rif mountains in the distance, with a glass of rich local Sueños red wine—it means “dreams”—in your hand, and finding peace and harmony is pretty much guaranteed.

Set around a serene central courtyard with an ornate fountain, the white-washed, barrel-tile-roofed main house is set high on a hillside with breathtaking panoramas and barely another property in sight.

Ancient double wooden doors lead from a large motor-court in to a spectacular entryway, with a stained-glass arched window above. Look up to see the hand-crafted wooden ceiling and wrought-iron chandelier that matches the staircase balustrade leading to an upper gallery.

On the first floor there are six en-suite guest bedrooms, a huge rustic eat-in kitchen with wood-beamed ceilings, and doors leading out to a covered terrace for al fresco dining. Beneath the house there’s a 3,500-square-foot cellar for storage.

The sprawling, second-floor owner’s suite comes with its own living room, office, library and nursery. The master bedroom has wooden doors opening out on to large terrace. The bedroom itself has high vaulted ceilings, doors to yet another terrace and a cavernous bathroom with corner tub and pothole windows.

A gravel path from the main house takes you down through olive groves to a secluded, tile-edged infinity pool with its charming thatched-roofed pool house. Like the house, the pool is fed from two wells and a 26,000-gallon cistern.

In the surrounding land, 37 of the property’s 76.6 acres could be converted to agricultural use or an equestrian center. One of those acres is used as a helipad for short flights to Malaga or Gibraltar airports.

The estate was previously listed with Absolute Prestige for Euro 5.55 million—that’s roughly $6.1 million. With no takers, it’s been consigned, at no reserve, to leading online auction site, Concierge Auctions.

Bidding at ConciergeAuctions.com kicks off on November 12 and concludes November 15. To bid, potential buyers need to put down a Euro 100,000 ($111,000) bidder deposit.

Concierge Auctions made headlines last year with the sale of Summertide, the former Howard Hughes cabin on Lake Tahoe. After languishing on the market for three years with a $19.5 million asking, it sold for $17.5 million after a 10-day auction.

Equally high-profile, though less successful for the seller, was the auction a year ago of a mega-mansion on Florida’s Hillsboro Beach. After originally being listed for a pie-in-the-sky $159 million, the 11-bedroom, 30,000-square-foot compound sold for just $42.5 million. The result, however, did make it the most expensive home ever sold at auction in the US.

As part of Concierge Auctions’ giving program, the final closing for Finca La Paz will see money going to the charity Giveback Homes to build a new home for a family in need in either Nicaragua, Haiti or El Salvador. That’s definitely good karma.