This Waterfront Fire Island Compound Is Only Reachable by Boat. It Can Be Yours for $5.1 Million.

A private dock, a pool house, your own boat. This newly listed compound on Fire Island comes with everything you need for an epic summer.

Located within the ultra-exclusive Water Island community, the ocean-facing property recently hit the market for a cool $5.1 million, The New York Post reported. Spanning roughly one acre, the spread is flanked by sandy beaches on both sides, meaning it’s only reachable by boat, so it’s a good thing that the owners are leaving their 25-foot Steiger Craft vessel behind. Or you could always take the ferry.

A waterfront compound on Fire Island just listed for $5.1 million Rise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

The coastal property has three separate structures spread across the lot. For starters, there’s a two-bedroom main residence aptly named the Ocean House. Here, you’ll find an open-concept chef’s kitchen, living room, and dining area. The pad is also equipped with an office, lounge, and swanky primary suite. Elsewhere, the building that’s positioned directly in the middle holds a 40-foot swimming pool, its own gym, a bathroom, and a changing area.

Closest to the dock sits the two-bedroom Bay House where you can put up any guests that come to visit. The abode has a free-flowing living room and kitchen, in addition to two bathrooms. To make navigating the sprawling retreat a bit easier, a 250-foot boardwalk runs from end to end. “Atlantic Walk is one of the last remaining properties on Fire Island that stretches from the bay to the ocean,” Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty agent Meg Smith tells The Post.

The property includes a main residence, a guest cottage, and a pool house Rise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

If you’re worried about losing your waterfront views in the future, rest assured no new structures will be popping up anytime soon. Or ever, for that matter, because the estate borders the protected Fire Island National Seashore. “Knowing that no one can ever build next to you is priceless,” adds broker Nathaniel Larson, who’s co-listing the compound.

