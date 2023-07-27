Silverstone Circuit’s First Luxe Trackside Home Gives You a Front-Row Seat to the Races

There were a lot of memorable moments at this year’s British Grand Prix. Brad Pritt did a lap of the race course, George Russell rocked a fetching Tommy Hilfiger ensemble, and the first trackside residence at Silverstone opened its doors.

The flash three-bedroom abode is located within the luxurious Escapade development right next to the tarmac. First announced back in 2020, Escapade was initially expected to be completed in May 2022 but the pandemic threw a wrench into that plan. A great deal of work has happened in the past three years, though. The inaugural pad was finished earlier this month and presented to a select group of Escapade owners at the GP.

“The reaction from all that visited was truly affirming,” a spokesperson for Escapade said in a statement.

The lounge. VEERLE EVENS

Occupying a prime position on the famous Becketts Corner, the digs overlook nine of the circuit’s corners and provide stellar views of the action. As with all Escapade properties, the architecture was executed by Matt Cartwright and Lorraine Stoutt Griffith of Twelve Architects while the interior design was speared by Colin Carswell of Bell & Swift. The home was outfitted with a curated selection of art, furniture, and florals for the GP to show its design potential. The garage was also stacked with a Pagani Huayra, a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, a BAC Mono, and a Radical SR10XX, no less.

Set to open this spring, Escapade will comprise a total of 60 residences. There are four types of homes (prices vary depending on size and proximity to the race course): a countryside two-bedder ($1.1 million), a dual-aspect four-bedder ($1.8 million), a trackside three-bedder ($2.5 million), and a trackside four-bedder ($2.9 million). The trackside pads have a double garage, while the other two have covered double carports.

The garage with a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider. VEERLE EVENS

Owners and their guests will be able to enjoy the nearby Clubhouse. Overlooking the circuit, this sprawling oasis features a pool, a sauna, a spa, and a gym developed by the team behind the F1 facilities. It also sports a restaurant, a bar, and an outdoor terrace for socializing.

Other perks of Escapade include track access and tickets to Silverstone events. To top it off, owners can rent out their space when they’re away and collect a portion of the proceeds.

Interested? Escapade has a limited number of residences remaining, so best act quickly.

