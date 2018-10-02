Staircases That are Works of Art

Step aside, sculptures and paintings. Today’s modern homes come with sculptural staircases that function as built-in works of art. Once a simple way to connect two floors, staircases now function as statement pieces—from floating glass steps to curvaceous wood stairs. Read on to see five striking staircases that caught our eye.

Regalia

All 39 of the full-floor oceanfront residences in Miami’s Regalia show off 360-degree wraparound terraces and panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. It’s hard to compete with that view, but this penthouse manages to do just that thanks to a cantilevered stone staircase that floats behind a glass pendant chandelier.

The Harland–West Hollywood

Located near Beverly Hills and the Sunset Strip, the Harland–West Hollywood shows off one- to three-bedroom units with mid-century modern flair. Each of the 37 units feature interiors by Marmol Radziner, but the townhomes are particularly impressive: Each one has a double-height living room with floor-to-ceiling walls of glass and custom staircases made of glass, steel, and exposed wood.

45 Park Place

Nestled into Tribeca, the brand-new, 50-unit 45 Park Place tower features interiors by Piero Lissoni, an Italian architect and designer known for designing interiors for yachts, hotels, restaurants, and contemporary residential projects. The base of the tower is comprised of loft-like homes, while the top is crowned by two penthouse duplexes. As a metaphorical cherry on top, each of the penthouses features a sculptural staircase designed by Lissoni. The swooping white staircases elegantly bridge the gap between the floors.

Fifteen Hudson Yards

Located on Manhattan’s West Side, Hudson Yards is a 28-acre neighborhood that is distinguished as the largest private real estate development in U.S. history. The project offers around 4,000 units, including 285 one- to four-bedroom condominium residences at Fifteen Hudson Yards. The crème de la crème of the building is Penthouse 88B, a double-height, four-bedroom unit anchored by a floating glass staircase with oak treads.

27 East 79th Street

Situated between Madison and Fifth Avenues on the Upper East Side, 27 East 79th Street is the first residential building in New York City by Parisian design firm Cabinet Alberto Pinto. The 15-story building is outfitted with 8 chic residences that overlook Central Park. The European-inspired staircases are a masterful combination of white oak and iron work with a rock crystal finial.