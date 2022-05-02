With a Runway Steps from Your Door, This Fly-In Florida Manse Has Hangars for Your Jets and Choppers

You may have heard of ski-in/ski-out homes. Well, this just-listed Florida estate is taking that concept to new heights.

Set on 3.4 lush acres in prestigious Spruce Creek, the $6.25 mansion was designed with fliers in mind and offers an array of lavish amenities that set it apart from neighboring properties. In fact, it’s the most expensive residential listing in the aviation-based community’s history, according to listing agent Maureen Reynolds of Premier Sotheby’s Internation Realty.

Spanning 12,000 square feet, the light-filled main residence features luxe marble flooring, elegant contemporary furnishings and no less than five fireplaces. The sizable floorplan offers not one but two kitchens, a large living room and multiple offices where you can chart your next flight. Elsewhere, there’s a home theater with tiered seating, a second smaller media room, a wet bar, wine cellar and a game room. Of course, you can also expect the latest smart home tech for automated lighting and whole-house audio.

Suited for those who spend life in the clouds, the estate comes equipped with two private hangars that can accommodate everything from business jets to helicopters. Of course, it also sports a three-car garage with a 50 amp charger to juice up EVs because, well, aviators collect four-wheelers, too.

The property even comes with a separate 2,800-square-foot guest house where those with wings can recharge. The two-level retreat, which has its own private entrance and elevator, features a pilot planning room, office and sauna on the first floor. The second floor, meanwhile, has two bedrooms and two baths that overlook the runway and grounds below.

To top it off, the new owner will also have access to the Spruce Creek community’s private 4,000-foot runway and country club.

“While aviation enthusiasts will find this estate irresistible, it is well suited to any professional who desires comfort, elegance and the flexibility of capacious storage spaces,” Reynolds told Robb Report. “Clients may be able to fly directly into the community for meetings or social gatherings.”

This isn’t the only fly-in/fly-out abode on the market, either. Sotheby’s has another three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom North Carolina manse on offer for $4.99 million that’s built into the side of a mountain and comes with access to the highest private airstrip east of the Mississippi.

“In the summertime, this is an ideal oasis to beat the heat and enjoy the mountain breeze,” listing agents Alec Cantley and Lacey Power told Robb Report. “Having the convenience of the airstrip makes it extremely accessible as well, which is a huge plus for this community.”

Take your pick, high fliers.

Check out more photos of the Florida home below: