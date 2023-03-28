Inside a Movie-Themed Florida Manse Where Every Bedroom Is Based on a Blockbuster Film

The ultimate ode to the silver screen isn’t in Hollywood. That award goes to this tricked-out mansion in Florida with movie-themed bedrooms and its own Walk of Fame.

On the market for a cool $11.7 million, this eye-popping Davenport manse is one that house-hunting film buffs might want to add to their bucket list. The estate, located on the aptly named Fantasy Drive, has nearly every square inch decked out in some sort of cinema reference. Even the entry welcomes guests via a red carpet walkway and a giant Oscar statue at the front motor court. While the overall design certainly won’t be to every buyer’s taste, its creativity will certainly spark your imagination.

A movie-themed mansion in Florida has hit the market for $11.7 million Devore Design

Built in 2021, the elaborate spread measures over 14,000 square feet and features 20 suites and 25 bathrooms—and each of those bedrooms depicts a different motion picture, from Jaws and Jurassic Park to The Godfather and The Lion King. In fact, their theme songs will begin to play once you step inside.

Aside from the sleeping quarters, the rest of the house is just as attention-grabbing. Naturally, the over-the-top pad is jam-packed with attractions—the likes of an indoor half-basketball court, a two-lane bowling alley, and multiple arcades. Of course, there’s also a theater with LED video walls to help create a truly immersive viewing experience.

Each of the home’s 20 bedrooms is decorated according to a different film Devore Design

Elsewhere, you’ll find a gourmet chef’s kitchen that’s decked out with Sub-Zero refrigerators, a wine cooler, and European cabinets. Nearby, the grand dining area offers up enough room to seat 37 of your closest guests. In the event any of your visitors need to get some work done, which might be hard all things considered, there’s a conference room to take calls in private. The fun continues outside with a swimming pool, lazy river, an artificial volcano, a tiki bar, and a water slide that’s centered around a gigantic movie screen.

And though the compound may look like it’s straight out of Walt Disney World, it’s actually located less than 30 miles from the park.

Edward Johnston with Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of the Fantasy Drive Florida mansion.