Home of the Week: Inside a $23.5 Million Mansion That Brings Sin City to the Sunshine State

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, or so the adage goes.

The developer of this Delray Beach mansion would disagree. The idea was to bring a piece of Sin City back to the Sunshine State, incorporating elements like a 250,000-gallon saltwater pool inspired by those at the Wynn Las Vegas. The result is a $23.5 million mansion that, design-wise, is quintessential South Florida: a white stone façade, a bright living room with soaring 32-foot ceilings, marble flooring and mother-of-pearl ceiling treatments. It’s the amenities that add a splash of Vegas glam to the place, making it a truly unique offering.

The 31,000-square-foot mansion is part of the exclusive Stone Creek Ranch community—one of only 37 estates there. Designed by Brenner Architecture, a firm with a handful of other glossy Florida projects to its credit, the property, dubbed Rockybrook Way for the road on which it’s built, lays claim to 2.5 acres of land.

It’s a residence that makes one hell of a first impression. Upon crossing the threshold, visitors are greeted by an eye-popping imperial staircase. It’s stately and evokes old Hollywood, but there are plenty of irreverent touches that give Rockybrook Way a Vegas attitude. Most noteworthy is the club room, which has its own bar, card table and billiards table, plus a separate cigar alcove.

And just as nearly every Vegas hotel has a spa these days, this home has wellness perks too, including a hair salon, a gym and sauna, and a spa. Outside, there’s even a Zen-like garden with a waterfall and koi pond.

That being said, there’s plenty to do within the seven-bed, eleven-bath’s four walls. There’s a children’s lounge with a bowling alley, a temperature-controlled wine cellar and a movie theater. Plus, there are two kitchens: one off the foyer for day-to-day cooking and a larger, commercial one for big events.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has its own separate wing. It feels like a world of its own, complete with a kitchenette, study lounge, his-and-hers baths and a private balcony.

The real showstopper, though, is the pool. The surrounding area is landscaped to look like a tropical escape, with a waterfall and a grotto. A covered pavilion and dining area means there’s plenty of lounging space. (There’s even a separate tennis court for those who’d rather compete in a match then swim a few laps.) Colorful lights adorn the waterfall and pool, giving it a that bright-lights Vegas vibe.

