This $23 Million Florida Estate Comes With a 100-Foot Private Beach

A sprawling manse on a pristine stretch of Florida’s Treasure Coast just hit the market for a cool $23 million.

The gated turnkey home is set on just over two acres at 1840 S Highway A1A in Vero Beach’s coveted Estate Section. Its interior spans a total of 8,373 square feet, with five bedrooms and seven and a half baths. The two-story residence also comes decked out with finishes that complement its serene white and light-gray color palette. Outdoors, meanwhile, you’ll have access to 100 feet of ocean frontage with breathtaking coastline views.

Acclaimed Vero Beach builder Victor Lombardo, of Water’s Edge Estates, teamed up with William Stoddard of Schulke, Bittle and Stoddard to construct the larger-than-life adobe. The duo designed the property to be an idyllic escape from the humdrum of everyday life, whether you buy it as a vacation home or for year-round solace. Limestone floors and coffered ceilings span the home’s sprawling interior, but each area has its own distinct features.

Inside the turnkey property with upscale furnishings and stone floors. Pat Vidas/ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

The mansion’s custom entryway includes a foyer with stone floors, a grand staircase and a powder room. Ocean views can be seen throughout the light-filled great room on this level, which has its own living and dining spaces for entertaining. Elsewhere, the kitchen is equipped with Miele appliances, an oversized island and custom cabinetry. A separate breakfast area with French doors and a family room open out onto the oceanfront patio, with a summer kitchen of its own.

A laundry and mud room are adjacent to the kitchen, along with a staff bedroom that has its own bathroom. Off the foyer, you’ll find the library and office area is designed with a tray ceiling, built-in bookcases and ample cabinet space. The luxurious primary suite rounds out the first level, with a private patio that boasts scenic views. It houses two customizable closets and a gorgeous his and hers primary bathroom that features custom cabinetry and designer lighting.

On the second floor, you’ll find a spacious club room, opening out onto a covered balcony, sits at the top of the staircase. Opposite of this area is a gallery that includes the property’s elevator and a powder room. A west-facing sunset balcony lies beyond the gallery, and the second primary suite and two spacious guest suites—each having its own balcony view—are also found upstairs.

The backyard patio with views of the infinity pool and ocean. Pat Vidas/ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Outside, the backyard’s zero-edge infinity pool, with a jetted flush spa and a sun shelf, overlooks the 1,000-foot-deep beach nearby. The patio, meanwhile, features a gas fireplace and that lovely summer kitchen. If you need to freshen up, no need to step inside: the area’s poolside cabana holds a full bath and a custom vanity, with an adjacent outdoor shower. Two oversized two-bay garages make up the second structure on the estate—each ready to store your most coveted rides.

Vero Beach’s charming seaside downtown scene is within easy reach of fine shopping and dining, when you’re ready to explore the neighborhood. To learn more about the $23 million listing, reach out to Cindy O’Dare and Richard Boga with O’Dare Boga Group at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

