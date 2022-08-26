This $10 Million Waterfront Mansion in Florida Comes With Its Own Yacht and Dock

This twofer is a yachter’s dream: For $10 million, you’ll get a waterfront Florida mansion plus the keys to a motor yacht.

Located in Hallandale’s prestigious Golden Isles community, the expansive estate spans just shy of 20,000 square feet and features a 352-foot seawall. The two-story residence offers nearly 5,000 square feet of living space that includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a range of lavish amenities. It’s the 1981 Hatteras, christened Ocean’s Grace, which will likely steal the show for yachtsmen, though. The wide-body 56-footer, which has benefitted from many upgrades over the years, comes with three staterooms, a large flybridge for entertaining and a wet bar.

Coincidentally, the manse was also built in the ’80s but gives you many things the yacht can’t. A light-filled atrium welcomes you to an open-plan interior characterized by soaring triple-height ceilings and tall windows with prime views. Ideal for entertaining, the spacious living room sports a sleek marble-topped bar, a grand piano on a special raised platform and plenty of plush seating. Watercolor paintings and Disney-themed art adorns the walls. Oh, and the furniture and art are included in the sale, too.

Adjacent to the living room, a doorless lounge area comes fitted with its own separate seating and a television. Elsewhere on the ground floor, there is a well-equipped kitchen with granite countertops and a formal dining room for your soirées with other seafarers. At the foot of the curved central staircase, a rock pond and shrubbery adds a pop of color to the subdued palette of beige, brown and black. The bright attraction leads you upstairs.

On the second floor, the primary bedroom comes with a balcony that spans the width of the room and nifty sliding doors that allow you to easily access the entire outdoor space. The upper level also comprises not one but two bathrooms—one sports a large marble tub; the other is made entirely of glass and mirrors—along with a sizable home office with another outdoor area.

The grounds, meanwhile, sport a dock with an electric lift and space for two yachts. From here, you’ll enjoy full access to the ocean and intracoastal waterway behind the helm of Ocean’s Grace. There is also a spacious outdoor deck for waterside gatherings, a hot tub and a grill.

Not bad for $10 million.

Click here to see more images of the property.