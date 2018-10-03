Former Schoolhouse Graduates to Life as Luxury Condo

A former landmarked private school on New York City’s Upper West Side has been transformed into a collection of 13 private condominiums—and sales for the building officially launched yesterday. Built in 1908 by architect William A. Boring (remembered for his work on the Immigration Station at Ellis Island in New York and Lemonnier Library at Notre Dame), developer Tamarkin Co.’s 555 West End Avenue is a playful mix of old and new. English collegiate and Gothic style-architecture characterize the exterior, while soaring ceilings, restored carved stone façades, parapets, filigreed windows, and limestone window bays preserve a sense of history on the interior.

With no more than two residences per floor, the condominium provides much-needed privacy and quiet. Each of the two- to five-bedroom units have a unique layout—from spacious flats to townhomes with private entrances on West End Avenue. The former library has been reimagined as a five-bedroom duplex with sky-high ceilings, a free-flowing layout, and endless walls of glass that allow plenty of natural light to flow into the residence. Another crowning achievement is the three-bedroom Solarium Penthouse (created from the school’s former gymnasium) which comes with a barrel-vaulted ceiling, skylight, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows that open to a private terrace.

“555 West End Avenue is driven by amazing historic architecture, spirit, and light—all the pillars that New York’s greatest buildings have been built on,” says Cary Tamarkin, the founder and chairman of Tamarkin Co. “These homes are certain to resonate with buyers who appreciate authentic design and are looking for the experience of a private mansion but with the ease of condominium living in a prime Upper West Side location.”

Though the building is historic, the onsite amenities are state-of-the-art: There’s a fitness center, recreation room, and private storage rooms, as well as a 24-hour doorman. Located between Riverside Park and Central Park, the building offers easy access to the Museum of Natural History, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and other must-see attractions.

Pricing for the residences ranges from $7.9 million to $18 million. Occupancy is on track for early 2019. Sotheby’s International Realty and Stribling Marketing Associates are handling sales and marketing for the project.