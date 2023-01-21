This Colorful $6 Million Manse in Florida Has 130 Feet of Private Waterfront

One mega-manse in Fort Lauderdale begs a fundamental question: Why blend in when you can stand out?

Located in the prestigious Wilton Manors neighborhood, you certainly don’t see homes like this boxy, orange-hued beauty every day. Now, the palatial pad can be yours for $5.9 million. That is, if your style is minimalist, sleek and super colorful. The swanky abode sits on an impressive 8,279-square-foot lot and features two docks, a boat lift and 130 feet of sparkling waterfront. Plus, it has picturesque views and is only two and a half miles from the beach.

A modern waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida just listed for $5.9 million. Gabba Visuals & NTX Agency for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Measuring 2,650 square feet, the residence was built in 2016 and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interiors are just as modern as the exterior and feature soaring 20-foot ceilings, large walls of sliding glass doors and built-in speakers throughout. The main level of the house is anchored by an open-concept living room, chef’s kitchen and dining area that opens to an alfresco patio.

At the center is a custom, hand-carved floating staircase that’s been finished in white oak wood. From the pictures, you’ll see the sellers have chosen to deck the space with a striking, Depression-era green Steinway baby grand piano. In addition, there’s also a fun llama painting hanging on the wall from artist Avi Ram that starred in Netflix’s Skin Wars. While neither is included in the asking price, the sale of both items can be negotiated separately.

The primary suite has its own terrace with a floating hammock. Gabba Visuals & NTX Agency for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Elsewhere, each of the expansive bedrooms offers water-facing views. The primary suite has a particularly enviable amenity—a terrace with a floating hammock so you can catch the sea breeze from way up above. As an added bonus, the suite also comes with a bathroom outfitted with a walk-in rain shower and a freestanding tub. Outside, there’s a lanai, sunken fire pit and an alfresco kitchen to enjoy. Although, we bet you’ll be spending most of your time swimming in the glass-tiled infinity pool.

Carolina Lara and André Duek of the Duek Lara Group with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

