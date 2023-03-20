This Two-Story Penthouse in Palm Beach Comes With a Rooftop Pool and Panoramic Views 

South Florida is in the midst of a major residential boom, with new properties popping up everywhere from Naples to Miami and Fort Lauderdale to Palm Beach. There are a few listings that stand out among the rest, though.

One of them is the $47.5 million penthouse at Forté. This luxe waterfront tower, which is the handiwork of Two Road Development and architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia, sits on one of the city’s most prominent streets (Flager Drive) and offers views of the Intracoastal Waterway and the Rodeo Drive of Palm Beach (Worth Avenue). Forté comprises a total of 41 four- and five-bedroom residences—two per floor—that have almost all sold. Fortunately, the pick of the bunch has just hit the market.

The rooftop pool deck. Two Roads Development

Perched at the top of the tower, the two-story penthouse spans 18,029 square feet in total, with 9,040 square feet of interior space, 1,800 square feet of outdoor space on the main floor, and nearly 7,200 square feet on the rooftop deck. The contemporary abode features high ceilings of up to 14 feet and expansive glass walls to maximize the vistas. Like all the building’s residences, the duplex has a private elevator foyer, interior design by Jean-Louis Deniot, and custom Italian kitchens with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. Unique to the penthouse is a rooftop deck with 360-degree views, a private pool, a summer kitchen, a cabana, a sauna, a steam shower and a dressing area.

“From my understanding, Forté’s penthouse is the only unit of its kind on the market that offers an entire floor and rooftop deck,” says Reid Boren, managing partner and founder of Two Roads Development. “All other penthouse residences that we have seen in West Palm Beach, and the surrounding region, spread multiple units across each floor, and none have a dedicated rooftop deck.”

The developer purposely made Forté’s penthouse a blank slate, so that the future owner (a.k.a. you) could design it to taste. The layout is fully customizable and can accommodate between four and eight bedrooms. Boren says there has been an increased interest in condo living across Florida and that a growing number of buyers are seeking a high-rise home to use as both a primary residence and a vacation home.

The penthouse’s wine room. Two Roads Development

“In the past, we saw buyers gravitating towards single-family homes, but now the ease and graciousness of larger condominium residences is drawing in buyers from across the county,” Boren adds. “This ability has become increasingly more valuable to buyers.”

As you might expect, Forté has a ton of top-notch amenities, including a private dining room for up to 24 guests, a great room, a movie theater, a lounge, a card room, a sport simulator, a fitness center, a sauna, a steam room, a relaxation area, and so much more. Residents also have access to swanky house cars, VIP events, and premium tickets. What more do you need?

Check out more photos of Forté:

The primary bedroom. Two Roads Development

The pool deck with views over Palm Beach. Two Roads Development

The two-level penthouse atop Forté. Two Roads Development