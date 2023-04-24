The Last Beachfront Home at Four Seasons in Los Cabos Is Up for Grabs for 22.5 Million

Los Cabos is undergoing somewhat of a renaissance. No longer just a party destination for rowdy spring breakers, an onslaught of luxury brands—including Nobu—are setting up camp along the picturesque Sea of Cortez and elevating the region’s offerings.

One of the buzziest new developments is Costa Palmas, a 1,500-acre resort community along the East Cape of the Baja Peninsula. The upscale community is finally ready to be enjoyed, and is home to a Four Seasons Resort and Residences, the Costa Palmas Beach and Yacht Club, Costa Palmas Golf, Marina Village, and Aman’s first-ever Mexican property, Amanvari Resort and Residences. This will be the Baja Peninsula’s first luxury marina, and there will also be residences overlooking the marina.

The dining area Costa Palmas

With so many residential offerings already sold, there is one last chance to own within the Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas with the $22.5 million Private Beachfront Casita #6. Perched directly on the white-sand beach and just steps from the Sea of Cortez, the beachfront residence is being sold fully furnished. The turnkey residence has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two powder rooms, and a den. The goal of the residences is to bring homeowners as close as possible to the ocean.

The custom-built home features contemporary architecture and design with clean lines, a neutral color palette, high ceilings, and walls of glass windows to bring the outdoors in. You enter the home through a winding pathway flanked by native Mexican plants, palms, and cacti. After you enter, a long breezy hallway guides you through to the main area. There is an open-plan living space, which encompasses the main dining area, living room, kitchen, and breakfast nook.

The primary bedroom Costa Palmas

The home is split into two wings, with a large stone feature wall between the two. There is also a large courtyard, as well as a staircase that connects the primary bedroom to the main areas. Each en suite bedroom has plenty of privacy, whether the future owners hope to use this as a family vacation home or host guests. Natural materials, like stone, light wood, and locally crafted pieces are found in every room. The color palette, with its pops of deep blue, mimics the surrounding nature.

Amenities include a large pool and pool deck that overlook the ocean, plus a lovely outdoor dining space. The property features tall plants on each side for added seclusion and privacy between homes. What sets Costa Palmas apart is its location along a two-and-a-half mile stretch of swimmable beach, but primarily its amenities including an international marina for yachts, organic farms, and luxury partners for its food and beverage, spa, and golf offerings. Throughout the community, residents have access to everything, from the spas to bars to fitness centers and concierge services. All owners can, if they choose, put their homes into the Four Seasons-managed rental pool.

A living area upstairs Costa Palmas

The entrance Costa Palmas

There are many pops of color reminiscent of the surrounding landscape Costa Palmas

There are many fireplaces and seating areas Costa Palmas

The outdoor pool area Costa Palmas