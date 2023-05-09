Exclusive: Four Seasons Is Bringing Its High-End Residences to Las Vegas

Sin City is home to some of the world’s most expensive hotel rooms, over-the-top entertainment, and Michelin-starred dining all in one place. But for many who love the city without wanting to be on The Strip, there are few residential options—until now.

Four Seasons is introducing a new branded standalone residential tower—Four Seasons Residences Las Vegas—set within the upscale MacDonald Highlands community in Henderson, Nevada. Just a short drive from the city, the tower will have 171 high-rise residences and six standalone, family-style villas, and dramatic Strip views so you never feel too far from the action. This branded residential tower is debuting in partnership with Azure Resorts and Hotels and Luxus Developments, which will curate programming for future residents.

A kitchen rendering. Four Seasons

Though the project won’t debut until 2026, it’s not too early to get excited about one of the city’s most anticipated developments. This will be the first residential tower in Henderson, and Four Seasons tapped architectural firm Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo (WATG) to design the tower. Residences will offer urban, contemporary-style living with layouts ranging from 2,300 to 7,300 interior square feet and 50 to 5,000 exterior square feet. Each residence, plus the amenity spaces, will have panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip and McCullough mountain range.

Turnkey touch points include designer finishes, epicurean kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, outdoor kitchens, and customizable terraces to fit each owner’s needs. There is also the option for fully furnished interiors, and each comes with semi-private elevators and private garages. Of course, year-round great weather means there will be an emphasis on outdoor spaces in both the residences and amenity spaces.

An office within a three-bedroom home layout. Four Seasons

Even though it’s a standalone residence, the developers claim residents will feel as though they’re living at a Four Seasons hotel with resort-style amenities on offer. These include a multi-level resort-style pool and cabanas; a pet spa; an auto spa; a library; a screening room; catering services; private wine cellars; private chef services; and an on-site event lawn. There will also be a signature restaurant and wine bar called Noble Heights, curated by hospitality industry veterans Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Canteenwalla of Blau + Associates. Wellness will also be a key focus, and there will be a full-service gym and a spa with a sauna, steam room, whirlpool, and lap pool, treatment rooms, and personal training.

“Our standalone residential offerings present a unique opportunity to live with Four Seasons in destinations that are appealing to luxury homeowners, outside the walls of our hotels and resorts, while still delivering the exceptional care and service to residents that is core to our brand,” says Bart Carnahan, president of global business development and portfolio management at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “This new project in Las Vegas is the perfect addition to our standalone portfolio, catering to discerning homeowners in this important destination, and with partners who share our vision for creating an unparalleled luxury lifestyle experience in the market.”

The primary suite. Four Seasons

Finally, residents will have access to the nearby members-only country club, Dragon Ridge Country Club, a private golf, swim, and tennis club. Nearby in the MacDonald Highlands community, there are plenty of scenic walking and biking trails, two pickleball courts, and a virtual golf simulator. Homes start at $3 million, and Four Seasons is accepting ownership inquiries.

Click here for more photos of Four Seasons Residences Las Vegas.