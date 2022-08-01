Frank Gehry’s New 45-Story Luxury Apartment Complex Opens in Downtown LA

Prolific architect Frank Gehry is known for creating iconic cultural landmarks, from the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao to the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, and beyond. The California-based architect’s latest project, however, is a bit closer to home.

The Grand by Gehry, developed by Related Companies, is a 45-story luxury apartment complex in Downtown Los Angeles and leasing just launched for the new building. There will be 436 bespoke residences ranging from spacious studios to three bedrooms overlooking Downtown Los Angeles and beyond. It’s located within The Grand LA, Downtown Los Angeles’ newest dynamic lifestyle and entertainment destination, which will also feature retail, dining, hotels, and more.

“I am so proud of this building,” Gehry says. “From the start, our mission was to create a project that had a human scale to it and one that was a good neighbor to the buildings around it. And miraculously, I think we pulled it off. We did this in collaboration and partnership with our clients Related, who cared as much as we did about creating excellent urban space for Downtown Los Angeles.”

With so many new openings in Downtown LA, the tower brings a new level of luxury living to the area. Each residence features gourmet open kitchens with custom oak-style cabinetry; state-of-the-art appliances; luxe bathrooms with travertine countertops; wide-plank flooring throughout; washers and dryers; and dimmable light switches. The interiors, curated by Ingrao Inc., have a warm, neutral color palette with rich materials and plenty of natural light. There are also floor-to-ceiling windows in each apartment.

“We wanted to infuse our designs with a California aesthetic sensibility,” said Tony Ingrao of Ingrao Inc. “We’ve done a lot of work with Related, and they’re always pushing the envelope and trying to make it bigger than it’s ever been where they’re developing.”

In addition to the residences, there is 22,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, including an attended lobby with a 24/7 valet; concierge; outdoor pool and terrace; 2,400-square-foot fitness center and yoga studio; entertaining suite; co-working space; and pet amenities. The tower also overlooks the Walt Disney Concert Hall, which was also designed by Gehry. The community spaces were designed by David Rockwell and Rockwell Group.

“The Grand by Gehry is the latest milestone in DTLA’s cultural renaissance that began with the city’s great arts and entertainment venues and now is one of the city’s premiere places to live,” says Phoebe Yee, executive vice president of design. “Nowhere else in Los Angeles combines the work of master architects and designers, with rarified service, extensive amenities, and proximity to such a vibrant cultural, culinary and fashion driven neighborhood—it’s redefining downtown living.”

Leasing just launched and move-ins will begin this summer. Studios start from $2,750; one bedrooms from $3,875; two bedrooms from $5,600; and three bedrooms from $9,500. There is also a penthouse collection with pricing available upon request.



Check out more photos of the property: