This Frank Lloyd Wright-Designed Home in Illinois Can Be Yours for $1.7 Million

Frank Lloyd Wright spent some of his most productive years in Illinois. Indeed, his designs are sprinkled all over the state. Now, a single-story home penned by renowned architect in the quaint village of Glenview has been listed for sale.

Carr House was built in 1950 and features Wright’s signature postwar “Usonian” architecture. Wright designed a group of 60 or so dwellings in this style specifically for the middle class. The homes are typically one story and modest in size, but still unequivocally striking and designed to blend seamlessly with the surrounding environs.

Carr House sits upon three verdant acres on the secluded and serene Portage Run. The property is adjacent to 145 acres of ecologically diverse prairie land known as The Grove. It offers both top-notch views and scenic trails for hiking enthusiasts. Thanks to expansive floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, the outdoors inform the indoors as much as any design element.

Inside, the 2,973-square-foot single-story abode comprises four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one partial bath. Best of all, the ‘50s gem is geared toward entertaining. It has a well-appointed kitchen with a butler’s pantry, a generous living room and a sunken lounge area that’s seems perfect for pouring out a few martinis with your favorite guys and dolls.

Honduran mahogany is featured throughout and there are a number of Wright’s signature touches, including unique pierced block windows, mitered glass angled windows and dramatically pitched ceilings. There are also four fireplaces to keep the home nice and toasty.

Meanwhile, outside there is an in-ground heated pool that can accommodate swimming in all types of weather, along with a shed that has been built with the same design language as the home. An additional three-acre parcel adjacent to the north of the property is also available for purchase.

The meticulously maintained property has been owned by just two families in its lifetime. It’s also been featured in many prestigious publications.

Erica Goldman and Christopher Stephens of Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty are managing the listing and the property is priced at $1.69 million. Not bad considering you’re getting a piece of architectural history.

Check out more photos of the property below: