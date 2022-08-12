One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Last California Homes Could Be Yours for $4.25 Million

Of all the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed houses, this rare find is the only one set amid the fertile valleys of Central California.

A Usonian home created by the “greatest American architect of all time” is looking for its third-ever owner. Wright completed the blueprints for the Fawcett House (or Fawcett Farm) in 1955, but the build-out wasn’t completed until 1961, two years after his passing, reported The New York Post. Listed by Crosby Doe Associates, the historical Los Banos abode just hit the market for $4.25 million.

Believed to be one of the last three homes Wright designed in California, this mid-century modern dwelling underwent a sympathetic restoration in 2012 during its second ownership. The project was overseen by the architect’s grandson, Eric Lloyd Wright and one of the elder Lloyd Wright’s former apprentices, Arthur Dyson of Taliesin Associated Architects.

The 4,041-square-foot gated property includes a single-story, seven-bedroom, six-bath main house that features a large, cantilevered overhang—one of the defining characteristics of the Usonian style. Walls of floor-to-ceiling windows allow for ample amounts of natural light and blur the lines between interior and exterior.

The communal living areas comprise a family room, kitchen and a living room with a six-foot fireplace, all spread across an open floorplan. Signature accents come in the form of triangular concrete floor slabs, mahogany built-ins and furniture. Elsewhere, there’s a semi-attached small museum, a large workshop and swimming pool. A central courtyard is equipped with a Koi pond and a Japanese garden.

Sited on 76 acres of fertile agricultural land, Wright originally constructed the angular pad for football player-turned-farmer, Randall “Buck” Fawcett, who lived there for almost 50 years until 2009. According to the California Preservation Foundation, Wright was not immediately taken by the remote, rural landscape, which turned out to be quite the departure from his Midwestern residential works. The Fawcett House overlooks the verdant valley and offers up top-notch views of the distant mountains.

Although the architect’s iconic works can be seen throughout the world, the opportunity to own one only comes around once in a lifetime.

Click here to see all the photos of the Fawcett House.