This Restored 1920s Frank Lloyd Wright Home in Tulsa Just Hit the Market for $8 Million

A new Frank Lloyd Wright listing with a unique design history just came to market.

Known as one of only three Oklahoma builds by the American architect, the newly listed Tulsa manse at 3704 South Birmingham is a site to behold. It was constructed in 1929 for Wright’s cousin, Tulsa Tribune publisher Richard Lloyd Jones, in the architect’s famous textile-block design. The home sits on 1.5 acres and spans 10,405-square-feet of interior living space, making it one of the largest residences ever designed by Wright. It is also the oldest of the three Oklahoma homes the architect designed, built decades before the other two located in Bartlesville. The historic five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom digs can now be yours for a cool $8 million.

The formal living room, a.k.a. “The Latern Room,” at 3704 South Birmingham Avenue. Sarah Strunk Photography

Dubbed Westhope, the mansion boasts an eye-catching façade and interiors shaped by alternating piers of square glass windows and cement “textile” blocks. It was built between the development of Wright’s Prairie and Usonian houses when a limited number of concrete homes were built, making Westhope a rare gem. From the foyer, you’ll come across a number of exceptional features within the home, most notably: excess natural light. Wright’s decision to have 5,200 glass panels integrated into the concrete blocks, arranged in pillar-like form, creates vertical patterns where light streams in and outdoor landscaping becomes an indoor display.

Wright’s nature-inspired aesthetic is also best showcased via built-in cabinets and drawers found within the home, all of which are constructed from the same wood. One-of-a-kind furniture designed by the architect also comes with the abode, including long-cushioned benches, bookshelves, and the bar in the dining room. Wright’s dining room table and chairs come with the manse as well, but they aren’t original to the home. And the vintage-style kitchen comes equipped with modern appliances and an island.

Views of the home from the backyard pool surrounded by Wright-designed columns. Sarah Strunk Photography

Rob Allen of Sage Sotheby’s International Realty tells Robb Report via email that the most breathtaking room is “the formal living which is known as ‘The Lantern Room.’ It has floor-to-ceiling columns of glass panels and a raised ceiling surrounded by windows with the embedded FLW-designed sconces. The room just glows—particularly in the morning and evening.” Two additional amenities you’ll want to keep in mind if you’re considering buying in are Westhope’s guest house and pool. Naturally, the latter is set in the backyard with Wright-designed stone columns and accents.

For more details on the $8 million masterpiece, contact Rob Allen of Sage Sotheby’s International Realty who holds the listing.

Click here for more images of the home.